Fantasy booking Drew McIntyre's road to Clash at the Castle in 4 steps

Drew McIntyre has slowly but surely become the singles star with the most momentum on SmackDown after Roman Reigns. His work in the last year or so has catapulted him to the status of a worthy challenger for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, but WWE are yet to pull the trigger on him becoming champion.

McIntyre recently locked horns with Reigns, but in tag team competition. He teamed up with RK-Bro to take on The Bloodline at WrestleMania Backlash in a losing effort. However, he stood out as the MVP and had The Tribal Chief's number from start to finish.

The Scottish Warrior is advertised for Clash at the Castle, a show scheduled to be held in Cardiff, Wales. Given how he hails from Europe, the support for him will be huge there, and the company should consider booking him to take the biggest victory of his career at the Principality Stadium. However, the storyline must be crafted immediately for it to have a phenomenal long-term payoff.

On that note, we don our writer caps and try to fantasy book Drew McIntyre's road to Clash at the Castle in four steps.

#4. Drew McIntyre formally lays down a challenge for Roman Reigns

McIntyre should lay down the gauntlet the first chance he gets

Drew McIntyre butting into The Bloodline versus RK-Bro feud is well and good, but he hasn't exactly challenged Roman Reigns to a match for his titles. That should be the first step on his road to Clash at the Castle, where he lets the champion know that he is coming for him.

WWE should lay the groundwork and have McIntyre talk about his time away from the company, how he worked hard and returned and now he wants to be the best. He could also talk about his time as champion and how he wants to win the big one in front of a sold-out arena. His promo should be fiery and passionate, and enough to attract the attention of Reigns and his cousins.

#3. Beat both The Usos despite interference from Reigns

We like to think of The Bloodline as a mafia video game, where The Usos are secondary enemies and Roman Reigns is the final boss. To get to the top dog, you have to knock off the ones in the middle.

Now that Drew McIntyre has declared his intentions to play the game, he will run into Jimmy and Jey Uso immediately. There is no doubt that the champion will try to cost his new challenger matches against his cousins. Therefore, beating the twins despite the numbers disadvantage will send a message of intent to The Head of the Table, finally making him look over his shoulder.

#2. Pin Reigns at SummerSlam in a heated tag team match

Pinning Reigns would be monumental

If beating The Usos is sending a message, pinning Roman Reigns himself is a feather in the cap. The man hasn't been pinned for close to three years now, which means whoever manages to keep his shoulders down instantly becomes a superstar.

Drew McIntyre should become that superstar, and he should first send a warning shot by pinning Reigns at SummerSlam. He and The Usos' challengers in July should fight the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and his cousins in a mega tag team match, and it should be The Scottish Warrior who shocks the world and pins The Tribal Chief to take the win.

Doing so would make their matchup more interesting than ever and treat the WWE Universe to a vengeful Reigns. He would accept the challenge and vow to end him in front of his own fans at Clash at the Castle.

#1. End Reigns' time at the top and become Undisputed WWE Universal Champion

With a truckload of momentum, the locker room and fans on his side, Drew McIntyre will walk into Clash at the Castle prepared for the biggest fight of his life. The mammoth task he will have to overcome is something no one has done in years, and that is beat Roman Reigns and take everything away from him.

Both superstars have faced each other a couple of times in the past, but never at this stage of their careers. It should be a scorching match with plenty of callbacks and near-falls, but the ending should only go one way, and that is with McIntyre standing tall with two titles and his sword.

What will happen to WWE without Roman Reigns? Hear it from a living legend himself.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far