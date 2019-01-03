×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Fantasy Booking: How WWE Should Book Shane McMahon To Win The Universal Championship At WrestleMania 35

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
601   //    03 Jan 2019, 10:25 IST

Shane McMahon vs Brock Lesnar should main event WrestleMania 35
Shane McMahon vs Brock Lesnar should main event WrestleMania 35

Brock Lesnar won the Universal title for the second time at WWE Crown Jewel and the Beast has continued to be a part-timer on RAW. He seldom appears on the weekly episodes and hardly defends his title in the WWE.

The Authority consisting of the McMahon family has taken over the control of RAW and Smackdown Live since the TLC PPV of 2018 and it looks like we will seriously get some interesting storylines heading into WrestleMania 35.

Braun Strowman is set to go one-on-one with the Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble PPV for the Universal title and it is no secret that the chances of the Monster Among Men winning the championship are very slim.

Given that Strowman fails to win the title, in my opinion, Shane McMahon (whom I am assuming will be taken out of his tag team angle with the Miz) should emerge as the next challenger for the Universal title and he should not only challenge the Beast Incarnate but also dethrone him as the champion and send him out of the WWE forever.

Here's how the WWE should book this WrestleMania feud.

Royal Rumble - Brock Lesnar defeats Braun Strowman, Shane McMahon stuns the WWE Universe by winning the Rumble entering at #29

He is the Best in the World and should face no problem in winning the Rumble
He is the Best in the World and should face no problem in winning the Rumble

Now, Braun Strowman has failed many times to win the Universal Championship and it seems like he will have his last opportunity at the Royal Rumble PPV. After the Monster fails to win the match, we will have the Royal Rumble match to determine the new #1 contender for the Universal/WWE title.

Shane McMahon would shockingly enter the Royal Rumble match at #29 and most probably eliminate the most hated heel of the company Baron Corbin to receive a huge pop after winning the match and send shockwaves in the WWE Universe.

1 / 7 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Wrestlemania 35 Brock Lesnar Shane McMahon
Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Vinay Chhabaria is a cricket and WWE enthusiast who loves Royal Challengers Bangalore and is a big fan of WWE Superstar Finn Balor. He started watching cricket since 2006. The young sports analyst is a former cooking blog owner who shared recipes online. He is also the Mr.Fresher of his college which displays his fantastic personality. Mr.Chhabaria also watches Kabaddi and Tennis.
How WWE should book the Universal Championship through...
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Booking : How WWE Should Book WrestleMania 35 
RELATED STORY
5 Biggest main-event matches WWE could book for The Rock...
RELATED STORY
3 Possible Opponents for Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
3 long term feuds WWE should book for WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
5 possible opponents for Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 35 
RELATED STORY
5 Ways WWE Can Make WrestleMania 35 The Greatest...
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: How WWE should book John Cena leading up...
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Booking the Entire Card for Wrestlemania 35 
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: Predicting the match card
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us