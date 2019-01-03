Fantasy Booking: How WWE Should Book Shane McMahon To Win The Universal Championship At WrestleMania 35

Shane McMahon vs Brock Lesnar should main event WrestleMania 35

Brock Lesnar won the Universal title for the second time at WWE Crown Jewel and the Beast has continued to be a part-timer on RAW. He seldom appears on the weekly episodes and hardly defends his title in the WWE.

The Authority consisting of the McMahon family has taken over the control of RAW and Smackdown Live since the TLC PPV of 2018 and it looks like we will seriously get some interesting storylines heading into WrestleMania 35.

Braun Strowman is set to go one-on-one with the Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble PPV for the Universal title and it is no secret that the chances of the Monster Among Men winning the championship are very slim.

Given that Strowman fails to win the title, in my opinion, Shane McMahon (whom I am assuming will be taken out of his tag team angle with the Miz) should emerge as the next challenger for the Universal title and he should not only challenge the Beast Incarnate but also dethrone him as the champion and send him out of the WWE forever.

Here's how the WWE should book this WrestleMania feud.

Royal Rumble - Brock Lesnar defeats Braun Strowman, Shane McMahon stuns the WWE Universe by winning the Rumble entering at #29

He is the Best in the World and should face no problem in winning the Rumble

Now, Braun Strowman has failed many times to win the Universal Championship and it seems like he will have his last opportunity at the Royal Rumble PPV. After the Monster fails to win the match, we will have the Royal Rumble match to determine the new #1 contender for the Universal/WWE title.

Shane McMahon would shockingly enter the Royal Rumble match at #29 and most probably eliminate the most hated heel of the company Baron Corbin to receive a huge pop after winning the match and send shockwaves in the WWE Universe.

