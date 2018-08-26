Fantasy Booking : How WWE Should Book WrestleMania 35

This could be special

With the biggest party of the summer bringing in a monumental shift in the landscape of WWE, a more significant progression is expected before the Road to WrestleMania 35 hits.

Considering that WrestleMania is the biggest show of the year, the creative team could certainly book a splendid event with all the superstars involved in some capacity.

Since there are rumours that the Rock might be making a substantial appearance to shake the narrative, a lot of the fans are legitimately excited about the interesting possibilities.

While NXT looks determined to focus more on telling stories through in-ring interactions, WWE could also look to close their biggest show, on a high note.

WrestleMania 34 felt a creative debacle despite offering so much promise, and since WWE has almost 7 months, it would be ideal if they start progressing the narrative in the right direction.

So, without further ado, let's dive deep into the fantasy world of professional wrestling and predict how WWE should book WrestleMania 35.

#1 The Authors of Pain (C) w/ Paul Ellering Vs. The American Alpha w/ Kurt Angle for the Raw Tag-Team Championships

This bout needs a grand showdown

WWE's ideological way of booking tag-teams is plain dreadful, and if the company doesn't make serious alterations in their product, the matter could get worse.

A classic storyline between an underdog team in American Alpha against an unstoppable force in the Authors of Pain could certainly revive a dead division.

Aligning Paul Ellering and Kurt Angle with these respective teams could bring more edge and anticipation to the already promising showdown at WrestleMania 35.

The Authors of Pain need to enter the MetLife Stadium as legitimate heels, and if Jason Jordan and Chad Gable, with a solid back-up in Kurt Angle vow to dismantle this unstoppable force, we could be in for a thrilling contest at the Show of Shows.

Winner - The American Alpha wins

