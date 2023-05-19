Female ex-WWE star the only person who can end tensions between Roman Reigns and The Usos?

Roman Reigns hasn’t been kind to The Usos ever since the duo lost the Undisputed Tag Team titles to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 39. All he’s focused on is how to get the titles back to The Bloodline and how much The Usos have disappointed him.

However, it seems that The Tribal Chief is losing sight of the fact that the reason his faction is called The Bloodline is because they’re actually blood relatives. The Anoa’i blood flows through Roman Reigns and The Usos’ veins, but The Tribal Chief seems to be unbothered by it, considering he’s shoving them by the face, making them apologize, and taking away opportunities.

In such a situation, it’s important that someone reminds him about the Samoan culture where family and love is of utmost importance. Who better than former WWE Superstar Nia Jax? She’s from the same Samoan culture that Roman Reigns hails from, and even though they’re not related, their respective clans consider each other to be part of one big Samoan family.

Considering Roman Reigns and Nia Jax have known each other from a personal and familial point-of-view, she could turn up during one of the shows to remind The Tribal Chief about the importance of aiga (family), where receiving fa’aaloalo (respect), and alofa (love) within their culture is important.

Roman may need to be reminded that The Usos have given him respect and service (as he demands), but he hasn’t shown them the love that they deserve as family.

A gentle reminder by someone from the broader family could help mend relations between The Tribal Chief and The Usos.

Will Roman Reigns forgive The Usos?

There’s no predicting what Reigns might do, especially when he’s absolutely frustrated with The Usos. However, if he forgives them, it’ll essentially mean they’re receiving a second chance from The Tribal Chief.

At that point, they’d have to bring the titles back to The Bloodline by hook or by crook. Unfortunately, they can’t do that if Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa take the titles from the current holders at Night of Champions.

The Bloodline members are at a point where The Tribal Chief would need to immediately forgive The Usos and let them take on Zayn and Owens at Night of Champions.

The road ahead for The Bloodline only indicates the cracks deepening, and only a miracle can save the family from turning their backs on each other.

Recommended Video These celebrities have unexpected wins over WWE stars!

Poll : 0 votes