New Final Boss to side with Jacob Fatu, WWE stars debut, Roman Reigns' heel turn? - 6 ways Bloodline story can be revived

The Bloodline saga in WWE took a new turn this week when Solo Sikoa returned and brutally attacked Cody Rhodes on SmackDown. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns is expected to miss Elimination Chamber 2025, adding another twist to the Road to WrestleMania 41.

Many fans feel that the long-running storyline has lost some of its intrigue. In this article, we will explore six ways Triple H can revive the family drama in WWE.

#6 By adding Nia Jax into the mix as the female Final Boss

One way to revive the Bloodline saga is by introducing Nia Jax into the mix. The Irresistible Force has a real-life connection to The Bloodline, making her inclusion a realistic possibility.

Adding Jax to the storyline would allow WWE to extend the family drama to the women’s division, creating fresh and compelling angles. This move could breathe new life into the program and make it more engaging. Furthermore, Jacob Fatu and Nia Jax's potential pairing could allow The Bloodline to wreak havoc in the company again.

#5 By having Jey Uso win the World Heavyweight Championship in WWE

Jey Uso is the winner of the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match. However, The YEET Master has yet to decide on his opponent for WWE WrestleMania 41. In the meantime, it seems that Jey will choose Gunther, setting up a World Heavyweight Championship match at WrestleMania 41.

One way to revive the Bloodline saga would be by having Jey Uso win the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania. Seeing The OG Bloodline member capture a world title would be a fantastic way to generate buzz around the family drama again.

#4 By turning Roman Reigns heel again and making him the leader of a new Bloodline

Roman Reigns currently has the Ula Fala in his possession and appears to be portraying a babyface character in WWE. However, one way to revive the Bloodline saga would be to turn The Tribal Chief into a villainous star once again. Following this, WWE could position Reigns as the leader of a new Bloodline.

As of now, Solo Sikoa controls the heel faction, but Reigns' return as a heel would allow him to assume leadership of the group. This storyline shift would be a major twist in the Bloodline saga, especially as we head toward WrestleMania 41.

#3 By bringing back The Rock to the family drama

The Rock has been one of the biggest names in the Bloodline saga, but things took an unexpected turn when The Final Boss seemingly turned babyface and embraced Cody Rhodes last month.

Many fans believe this angle diminished the momentum The Great One had built within the family drama. However, one way to revive the storyline could be by bringing The Rock back into the mix in his Final Boss persona.

This inclusion would undoubtedly be loved by fans and could set up a highly anticipated dream match between The Rock and Roman Reigns.

#2 By turning Solo Sikoa babyface

Solo Sikoa made his return on WWE SmackDown this week and attacked Cody Rhodes, seemingly confirming that he remains a villain. However, turning Sikoa babyface could be one way to revive the Bloodline saga. A heroic run for the self-proclaimed Tribal Chief could open new possibilities, including a potential feud between him and Jacob Fatu.

Some fresh storylines would undoubtedly reignite fan interest and bring new excitement to the Bloodline saga.

#1 By bringing new Bloodline members, such as Hikuleo and Lance Anoa’i

The Bloodline saga has witnessed several twists and turns, especially with WWE introducing new stars into the storyline. This is why Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu are now part of the ongoing Bloodline arc. One way to further revive the family drama could be by adding even more Bloodline members to the program.

Hikuleo and Lance Anoa’i are already expected to debut in the near future and join the storyline. While Lance has competed on RAW in the past, he has yet to make his first in-ring appearance as an official member of the roster. Their inclusion would bring a fresh dynamic to the saga and help revitalize the entire plot.

