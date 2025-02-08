Why Roman Reigns is missing WWE Elimination Chamber 2025? Potential reason explained

Roman Reigns started the year by reclaiming his Ula Fala and becoming the Undisputed Tribal Chief. He defeated Solo Sikoa on January 6 during RAW’s debut on Netflix. However, the momentum of The OTC has once again taken a hit, as he faced a tough outing last weekend after losing the chance to win the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble and main event WrestleMania 41.

To make matters worse, Seth Rollins ruthlessly attacked Roman Reigns after both of them were eliminated by CM Punk. The Visionary Stomped Reigns’ head twice at ringside. Following the attack, legendary commentator Michael Cole announced that The OTC would be sidelined indefinitely, having seemingly endured some injuries in the aftermath of the Rumble.

After this significant setback, recent reports suggest that Roman Reigns will not compete at the 2025 Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event next month. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Seth Rollins attacking Reigns was intended to write The Original Tribal Chief off television, as he would have probably faced another loss had he entered the Men’s Chamber match, and there’s no singles match currently on the card that would make sense for the 39-year-old star.

The Undisputed Tribal Chief hasn’t made a single appearance since being taken out by Seth Rollins. Additionally, The Visionary stated during his promo that he hurt The OTC and that WWE is trying to conceal this fact for a reason, which subtly corroborates reports that Roman Reigns might miss the upcoming premium live event.

Roman Reigns expressed his thoughts on Cody Rhodes

Roman Reigns is one of Cody Rhodes’ biggest foes since the latter returned to WWE. Their rivalry is in the history books with two consecutive WrestleMania main events. Many expected that the arch-rivals would clash horns in a trilogy bout this year. However, the hopes were crushed when The OTC failed to win the 2025 Rumble as per his game plan.

Ahead of the 2025 Royal Rumble, Reigns had an interview with SHAK Wrestling, where The Original Tribal Chief expressed that although Cody Rhodes is a great champion, he was most relevant when he was in rivalry with him and his Bloodline. The former Universal Champion also clarified that there is no heat between him and The American Nightmare, as many assume.

With The Showcase of Immortals fast approaching, it will be interesting to see how Reigns will bounce back after facing a major setback.

