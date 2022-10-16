Female superstar makes drastic change to appearance, legendary wrestler passes away - This week in WWE history (October 10-October 16)

It has been yet another crazy week in WWE. Brock Lesnar returned to Monday Night RAW on the same night Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson shockingly returned to World Wrestling Entertainment. Additionally, Bray Wyatt had his first in-ring promo since being released by the company on the latest episode of SmackDown, which has sent fans into a frenzy.

With history being made on a weekly and sometimes even daily basis, it’s easy to get lost in the constant influx of new programming. Still, many fans prefer to enjoy the nostalgia of wrestling's past as opposed to only focusing on World Wrestling Entertainment's current product.

In this article, we'll be looking back at the moments from WWE's past that have stood the test of time. Some may be more remembered than others, but every moment listed has had an impact on fans at the time and in the time since taking place.

Below are five key events that happened this week in WWE history.

#5. AJ Styles lost in a shocking upset during WWE SmackDown on October 11th, 2016

D.C. @DarrenConnolly_ #DeanAmbrose becomes the special referee in AJ Styles's match with James Ellsworth. This whole segment was comedy gold! #DeanAmbrose becomes the special referee in AJ Styles's match with James Ellsworth. This whole segment was comedy gold! https://t.co/DaJ5WKDX3V

In the summer of 2016, James Ellsworth appeared on WWE RAW in an epic squash match where he was devastated by Braun Strowman. The plucky underdog won over many fans for his hilarious loss and became a meme on social media in quick fashion. He was brought back in the fall by The Miz, who embarrassed the small wrestler.

On the October 11th, 2016 edition of SmackDown Live, Ellsworth was brought back to television. AJ Styles claimed himself to be a fighting champion after defeating both John Cena and Dean Ambrose at No Mercy under dubious means. He aimed to prove it by wrestling again against James Ellsworth. General Manager Daniel Bryan liked the idea, but with one caveat.

Dean Ambrose was the special guest referee for the non-title bout. AJ obviously dominated the match and abused Ellsworth, but The Phenomenal One and Ambrose repeatedly had verbal confrontations.

Eventually, Ambrose would lay AJ out with two Dirty Deeds and place Ellworth over Styles before fast counting. The WWE Champion was pinned by James Ellsworth in a moment fans at the arena may never forget.

#4. Bayley shocked the world with a new look and attitude during WWE Friday Night SmackDown on October 11th, 2019

Bayley revealed a new look

Prior to October 11th, 2019, Bayley was already showing a bit of a new side of herself. She was being more aggressive and angry towards the fans, clearly offended by how they were treating her. On the October 11th edition of Friday Night SmackDown, however, Bayley made a massive change that nobody saw coming.

Before her SmackDown Women's Championship bout against Charlotte Flair, Bayley came out with new gear, a new haircut, and an aggressive attitude. She destroyed the inflatable "Bayley Buddies", further establishing that the old Bayley was dead and gone.

Following her dramatic change in appearance and presentation, Bayley went on to defeat The Queen for the SmackDown Women's Championship, albeit by pulling hair and holding Charlotte's tights. Still, the night was one of the most important in the former Hugger's career.

#3. Captain Lou Albana passed away on October 14th, 2009

eWrestlingNews.com @ewrestlingnews On this day, we remember wrestling legend Captain Lou Albano, who passed away on this day in 2009. From Cyndi Lauper to Super Mario, Captain Lou did it all. RIP to a legend of the business. On this day, we remember wrestling legend Captain Lou Albano, who passed away on this day in 2009. From Cyndi Lauper to Super Mario, Captain Lou did it all. RIP to a legend of the business. https://t.co/70FzbWXSGU

Captain Lou Albano is one of the most iconic wrestling personalities of all time. He began wrestling professionally in 1953. While successful in that field, he is best remembered for being a manager throughout the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s.

The popular manager wasn't just successful in professional wrestling. A key figure in the Rock 'n' Wrestling connection, he appeared in four Cyndi Lauper music videos. He was also pivotal to The Super Mario Bros. Super Show! in the 1980s, along with appearances in several other shows and films.

Sadly, the legendary manager, wrestler, and actor passed away on October 14th, 2009. He was 76 years old and residing in hospice care. While he may be gone, his legacy will last for a long, long, long time.

#2. Rated RKO impersonated D-Generation X during WWE RAW on October 16th, 2006

Rated RKO on RAW

A memorable moment took place on the October 16th, 2006 edition of WWE RAW. D-Generation X had reformed earlier in the year and the duo of Shawn Michaels and Triple H were on fire. A new duo of top stars attempted to extinguish DX, however.

Edge and Randy Orton formed the tag team known as Rated RKO and the pair opened up RAW, but not the way fans expected. D-Generation X's music was played but instead of Shawn and Hunter, Edge and Orton came out parodying the legends. Given the way DX has parodied stars in the past, it was a fitting tribute despite the animosity between the two duos.

The real DX eventually interrupted the segment and cut jokes on Rated RKO. While some of the lines certainly wouldn't fly today and did not age well, the segment was a memorable one that eventually led to a brawl between the teams. Their rivalry heated up RAW for the remainder of 2006.

#1. WWE SmackDown's 1000th episode took place on October 16th, 2018

Batista on SmackDown 1000

SmackDown debuted all the way back in 1999. Almost two decades later, WWE celebrated the 1000th edition of SmackDown Live on October 16th, 2018. The show featured both modern stars and legends who helped make the brand what it is today.

Perhaps the most notable segment featured the in-ring reuniting of Evolution. Randy Orton, Triple H, Ric Flair, and Batista shared a ring together for the first time in ages. Fans best remember the segment for the tension rising between Batista and Triple H, which ultimately paid off with their bout at WrestleMania.

The show also featured Rey Mysterio's return to SmackDown, The McMahon Family sharing a ring together, and for Edge's The Cutting Edge segment featuring Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair exchanging a war of words.

Which major matches, moments, or incidents from this week in World Wrestling Entertainment history stand out the most? Give your thoughts in the comments section below.

