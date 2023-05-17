Female superstar missing in action, released stablemate - 5 WWE stars who could be added to Imperium

Imperium is one of the most impressive factions in WWE. The stable first began making waves on NXT UK and later made a smaller splash on the developmental brand. The group joined the main roster last year and is seemingly taking over the company.

Gunther is the leader of Imperium. He's the longest-reigning United Kingdom Champion in history and the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of the modern era. Many hope for him to break the Honky Tonk Man's record. The Ring General is joined by Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser, one of the best tag teams in the company. They held the NXT Tag Team Titles together and now hope to win tag team gold on the main roster.

While Imperium remains a three-person unit, there's constant speculation regarding stables growing in pro wrestling. Imperium is no different in that regard. If Imperium was to grow, who might join the powerful faction?

#5. Ilja Dragunov is rumored to join the group

Ilja Dragunov

Ilja Dragunov is an incredible professional wrestler. The first-ever Russian-born champion in WWE history, Ilja once held the United Kingdom Championship and dominated NXT UK before the brand shutting down. He has since moved to the United States.

The Russian star is currently on the NXT brand, feuding with the intimidating and imposing Dijak. Many expected Dragunov to join the main roster in the WWE Draft, but he never moved up to RAW and SmackDown. That could change soon, however.

According to alleged Twitter scoopers, Ilja may be on his way to the main roster to align with Imperium. Dragunov feuded with the Gunther-led stable in the past, but he could still fit in nicely with the stable, given his immense talent.

#4. Piper Niven needs a sustained push

Piper Niven slamming Mia Yim

Piper Niven is one of the most imposing women in WWE. The powerhouse wrestles on the RAW brand but initially joined through the Mae Young Classic and NXT UK. She's a former 24/7 Champion.

The powerful star wrestled as Doudrop on the main roster before reverting to her Piper Niven name earlier this year. While it seemed like a push was coming upon her return, she's since disappeared from television. Imperium could be her way back to RAW.

Niven could be a very unique fit for Imperium, but one that could shake things up. The stable doesn't currently have a female star, thus making her stand out immediately. Plus, just like the other three, she has ties to Europe and NXT UK.

#3. Drew Gulak led a similar faction outside of WWE

Drew Gulak and Hank Walker

Drew Gulak is an in-ring wizard. While he can do it all, he typically prefers remaining grounded while inside a WWE ring. He is a former NXT Cruiserweight Champion and a multi-time 24/7 Champion.

The submission specialist is currently a member of the NXT brand. He's both teaming up with and mentoring Charlie Dempsey, the son of the legendary William Regal. However, returning to the main roster isn't out of the question.

Gulak could potentially join Imperium. His faction before joining WWE, known as Catch Point, shared many of the same fundamentals as Gunther's imposing group. Who knows, he could even bring Charlie Dempsey with him. Imperium may be truly unbeatable with this submission-based duo added to the lineup.

#2. The Brawling Brutes' Butch could jump to RAW

WWE UK @WWEUK



Tonight,



Hit the link below for your last chance to grab tickets!



theticketfactory.com/tickets/events… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… THERE’S NO PLACE LIKE HOME!Tonight, @PeteDunneYxB returns to his hometown of BIrmingham!Hit the link below for your last chance to grab tickets! THERE’S NO PLACE LIKE HOME! 🏠 Tonight, @PeteDunneYxB returns to his hometown of BIrmingham! 🔥Hit the link below for your last chance to grab tickets!theticketfactory.com/tickets/events… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/CRUekxY4o6

Butch is one of WWE's most talented superstars. He first joined the promotion through the United Kingdom Championship Tournament and then became a top star on NXT UK. He went on to the developmental, where he held tag team gold.

The Bruiserweight is currently a member of the SmackDown brand. He's part of The Brawling Brutes, a stable featuring Sheamus & Ridge Holland. There have been rumors that Butch will return to his old name and gimmick by the end of the year.

While Butch has feuded with Gunther and Imperium in the past, many are hoping to see him return to being Pete Dunne. The perfect way for the former United Kingdom Champion to return to his Bruiserweight roots may be by ditching The Brawling Brutes and moving to RAW.

#1. Alexander Wolfe could be rehired to rejoin the group

Alexander Wolfe is a former WWE star who spent time on the main roster, NXT and NXT UK. While on the developmental brand, he was part of the SAnitY faction and even held the NXT Tag Team Titles alongside Eric Young. While on NXT UK, he was part of Imperium.

Unfortunately, the German wrestler was released by WWE in 2021. It isn't clear if he would re-sign before falling victim to the company's widespread budget cuts.

Wolfe remains active on the indie scene, but given his status as a former member of Imperium, he'd be the perfect choice for the group. It may be cheating to choose somebody without the promotion, but there's no better option than the Dresden Hatchet Man.

Poll : 0 votes