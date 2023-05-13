Female WWE star has beef with Roman Reigns? Hear her comments on SmackDown

Roman Reigns is the man that runs the SmackDown brand, but a fellow WWE star was having none of it. Five-time Women's Champion Bayley had some scathing words for The Tribal Chief and The Bloodline.

Damage CTRL was interviewed backstage by Kayla Braxton following The Bloodline's promo. Bayley commended Reigns for being a Grand Slam Champion and an exceptional leader like her. However, she ended the segment by telling Kayla to "go and tell Roman that SmackDown belongs to Damage CTRL."

Does Bayley have animosity with Roman Reigns? Her unprovoked verbal attack on The Bloodline's leader has caught fans off-guard. Yet, it was just a playful jibe. The Role Model wanted to highlight the level of dominance her Damage CTRL was about to bring to the SmackDown women's division, similar to what The Bloodline did to the men's division for years.

Paul Heyman pulled some strings to book Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa for an Undisputed Tag Team Title match at Night of Champions. Meanwhile, Dakota Kai and Bayley failed to capture the Women's Tag Team Championships. The latter may claim they run the blue brand but the results state otherwise.

Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley has a friendly relationship with Roman Reigns

Damage CTRL was first seen at WWE SummerSlam 2022. It was a surprising occasion because Triple H re-signed Dakota Kai and gave IYO SKY a main roster push out of the blue. Additionally, it was the first women's stable on the red brand.

Fans often point out similarities between The Bloodline and Damage CTRL. Both are villainous factions run by a single authoritative person. Theorists also believe that a merger may be on the cards because Bayley has a good relationship with Roman Reigns, but that may not pan out.

During an interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, the former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion claimed that she wanted to carve her own path with Damage CTRL and not mimic other stables.

"I don't wanna emulate anybody. I love The Bloodline [...] but we just wanna be remembered for what we did and how we stood on our own and kinda carved our own path. All we're focused on right now is just winning and staying at the top and really showing the rest of the division how things should have been going this whole time."

Roman Reigns returned to WWE SmackDown recently. It is still being determined whether he'll be available next week. If The Tribal Chief is in the house, it would be interesting to see how he replies to Bayley's promo.

A current star says he almost got the rights to use Hulk Hogan's entrance theme. More details here

Poll : 0 votes