Female WWE star to finally return on RAW and help The Judgment Day beat AJ Styles & Penta? Possibility explored

The Judgment Day is currently involved in a chaotic storyline on Monday Night RAW, which will see a new chapter unfold tonight. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh are set to battle Penta and AJ Styles in a tag team match on the upcoming episode of the red brand. While victory seems out of reach for the heel duo, things could take an interesting turn due to a huge surprise.

Liv Morgan could make a shocking return on the show tonight and help The Judgment Day win the tag team match. The speculation arose due to a recent report that stated that the former Women's World Champion had already wrapped up her Hollywood project. Morgan is expected to make her WWE return very soon, now that she is done with the filming.

There is a very good possibility that the 30-year-old will make her comeback tonight, but the chances of her helping Balor and McDonagh win their match seem relatively low. It is because WWE might avoid putting Liv Morgan in the chaos of the men's division. Involving her in the finish of the tag team match on Monday Night RAW might look redundant as well.

The company would rather pair her with Raquel Rodriguez to reveal what's next for the Women's Tag Team Title. Besides, things may take a dramatic turn for The Judgment Day upon Morgan's potential homecoming. It will be interesting to see how things shape up tonight and whether The Miracle Kid makes her presence felt in Greenville, SC.

As of now, the abovementioned scenario is mere speculation. Liv Morgan's comeback has yet to be confirmed.

Liv Morgan to add a new member to The Judgment Day upon her return?

Liv Morgan's return may not just stir up the women's division, but it could also mark the beginning of a new chapter for The Judgment Day. For the past few months, rumors have been buzzing about the addition of a new member to the group. However, the stable hasn't recruited any new members yet.

Those plans could finally come to fruition as soon as Morgan heads back to WWE. The former Women's World Champion could add a new member to the group to revive the once-dominant Judgment Day. However, that may not happen right away, as WWE may take a few weeks to showcase tensions within the group.

Bringing in a new member could also pave the way for Finn Balor's exit from The Judgment Day, as he has been against the idea of an appointment. Regardless of what happens, Liv Morgan's homecoming will certainly shake things up on RAW in a major way. What WWE has in store for her also remains to be seen.

