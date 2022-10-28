Female WWE star says Seth Rollins is like her "long-lost brother" (Exclusive)

Seth Rollins is one of the most well-respected performers in WWE right now. The experienced superstar is close friends with many people on the roster, including Bayley.

On June 11, 2021, Rollins' real-life chemistry with the Damage CTRL member was showcased during a talk show segment on SmackDown. The memorable interaction ended with a disappointed Bayley trying to piece her "Ding Dong, Hello!" set back together after Cesaro destroyed it.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, the former RAW Women's Champion spoke about her friendship with Rollins:

"Because we're friends behind the scenes," Bayley said when asked why their chemistry is so special. "We just really get along. We clicked years ago with just liking the same kind of music, and then we started working out together and then we started sharing life stories together, and kind of being there for each other through a lot of things. That obviously just builds a friendship, and our characters really did come to the peak of insanity at the same time, I think. It all just kind of worked out. He's like my long-lost brother." [7:43 – 8:13]

Seth Rollins made a bold statement about his on-screen chemistry with Bayley

Rollins featured in a storyline with his wife, Becky Lynch, in the summer of 2019. Although both superstars were babyfaces at the time, many felt that their on-screen personas should not have been paired together.

The former Shield member admitted on Sports Media with Richard Deitsch last year that his character was better suited to working with The Role Model than Lynch:

"Seth Rollins and Bayley characters, their synergy was perfect and it made perfect sense for them to be in the ring together and do a promo together," Rollins said. "[Becky Lynch's] character is not built for a number two, it's really not. There's no harm in it, but I don't think we need to touch on it ever again."

Bayley is currently involved in a storyline with RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair. Seth Rollins, meanwhile, recently captured the United States Championship from Bobby Lashley and could continue feuding with Mustafa Ali moving forward.

Would you like to see Bayley and Seth Rollins' characters interact again in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

