Female WWE stars to help Rhea Ripley even the odds against Raquel Rodriguez and Co.? Exploring the potential

Rhea Ripley has etched her name among the biggest heels of WWE's women's division since joining The Judgment Day. She has dominated the roster, defeating top names like Charlotte Flair and Natalya. Meanwhile, Dominik Mysterio has ensured that Ripley retains her spot at the top of the card.

While Dominik hasn't had physical interactions with Ripley's rivals, he has distracted them during matches to help his stablemate reign supreme. That being said, The Nightmare needs someone who can eliminate the threat of female competitors without facing the consequences from WWE officials.

Two names can join forces with Ripley in her rivalry against Raquel Rodriguez, Liv Morgan, and Candice LeRae on RAW. Lyra Valkyria from WWE NXT could be the perfect heel to do The Eradicator's bidding in high-profile matches. While Valkyria seemingly sided with Rey Mysterio after attacking Rhea Ripley on Wednesday, The Nightmare has been impressed with the upstart's "bada**" nature.

If Ripley promises Valkyrie a spot on the main roster, it may not take her much time to choose her side. Furthermore, the NXT star can play a role in the developing story where The Eradicator manipulates every youngster who is supposed to be Rey Mysterio's protégé. Since Valkyrie recently sided with Rey, she can very well become his mentee. However, The Judgment Day may not allow that to happen.

Another WWE Superstar who can join Ripley on RAW and NXT is Tegan Nox. She hasn't been a part of any significant storylines in recent months and could gain some momentum under The Nightmare's tutelage.

Raquel Rodriguez and Rhea Ripley created chaos on WWE RAW

Raquel Rodriguez and Rhea Ripley have been teasing a singles rivalry for a while now. Big Mami Cool was taken out by Ripley before her recent Women's Tag Team Championship match, costing her the gold.

On the latest episode of the red show, Raquel Rodriguez and Rhea Ripley engaged in a hard-hitting brawl when Candice LeRae came to Rodriguez's aid. The Eradicator threw a shoe at LeRae, and several security staff had to intervene to separate the duo.

The ongoing feud between Ripley and Rodriguez could lead to a high-profile title match at the Payback premium live event. Numerous stars are already involved in the rivalry. Nox and Valkyrie could also join them shortly.

