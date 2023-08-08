Rhea Ripley sends out a challenge after being attacked during WWE RAW

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley sent out a challenge after being attacked by Raquel Rodriguez during the latest episode of RAW.

The feud between Ripley and Raquel started three weeks ago when the former attacked the latter and her teammate Liv Morgan during a backstage segment. In the following week, The Eradicator brutally attacked Liv again, but this time she was left injured.

During the last week's RAW episode, Raquel Rodriguez came out to take her revenge, but Judgment Day members distracted her, helping Ripley take advantage of the situation. Now during this week's Monday Night show, Raquel and Ripley went at it again.

Following the show, the former Women's Tag Team Champion took to Twitter and sent a message which said that Ripley should have finished the fight she started.

"Don’t start a fight you can’t finish mami," Raquel wrote.

The Eradicator replied to Rodriguez's tweet and suggested she should bring on the fight.

You can check out the uncensored tweet here.

"Bring it P*ta," Ripley wrote.

Check out a screenshot of the tweet below:

Screenshot of Rhea Ripley's tweet

Dutch Mantell believes WWE is "anti-women" as they left Rhea Ripley's bout off the SummerSlam card

It was reported that WWE left several matches off the SummerSlam card due to time constraints. However, the bouts that were left off were only women's matches, Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus and Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez.

In a recent episode of Tru Heel Heat Wrestling, Dutch Mantell said that he believes WWE is anti-women because they never leave out men's matches from any live event.

"Misogynistic," Mantell began boldly. "They hate women. They took the females off, and what can I say, that's anti-women. What else can I say? You just got to put it out there. Why don't they take some men off? You ever think about that?"

Fans want to see where this rivalry between Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez goes. Only time will tell what WWE has in store for the Women's World Championship.

Who would you back between Rhea and Raquel if they end up facing each other for the title? Let us know in the comments section below.