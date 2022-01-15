5 WWE Superstars who could become "Paul Heyman Girls"

Paul Heyman has been one of the most recognizable figures in WWE. Although he is not technically an in-ring performer, Heyman has remained among the greatest onscreen fan favorites for decades.

The Wise Man has worked as a manager and advocate for several top stars in WWE and ECW history, including CM Punk, Cesaro, and Rob Van Dam, and the two biggest current names, Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

What’s surprising is that the wise man hasn’t worked with many female superstars during his tenure. He has been instrumental in giving many female stars a push behind the scenes, but hasn't managed many stars on-screen.

All that could change if WWE decides to build the next superstar into a “Paul Heyman Girl”, just like the male superstars have been known as "Paul Heyman guys."

His services could help boost the career of any female superstar out there. With that in mind, take a look at the five female WWE Superstars who could potentially benefit from being managed by The Wise Man.

#5. Shayna Baszler could be paired with Paul Heyman

When Shayna Baszler made her way to the WWE main roster, fans were convinced she was going to be the next big thing, especially after she proved herself in WWE NXT. She had one of the most memorable runs with the NXT Women's Championship.

However, WWE did not give The Queen of Spades the push she deserved. After an initial burst, Baszler was pushed down the card and involved in some mixed bookings. Even though she has won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, she's failed to make it big as an individual performer.

Pairing up with The Advocate can change all that. He's smooth on the mic, has a lot of contacts in the management, and has good experience working with former MMA stars. All that combined could elevate Baszler to a big name in WWE.

Many will agree that the creative team may have ruined Baszler's initial years on the main roster. Paul Heyman is someone who could undo all the damage in a matter of months.

sa 🪐 @bestmoonsault I still want Shayna Baszler to become a Paul Heyman girl I still want Shayna Baszler to become a Paul Heyman girl https://t.co/dmSVJkWM54

The former NXT Women's Champion is one of the biggest names who could benefit from pairing up with Heyman. It would be a great way to relaunch the hard-hitting superstar.

Edited by Vishal Kataria