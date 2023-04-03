Feud with AEW stars potentially jumping ship, more with The Bloodline - 5 directions for Kevin Owens following WWE WrestleMania 39

Kevin Owens had quite the WWE WrestleMania 39 experience. He and Sami Zayn went into the show with a few major goals in mind. One of the biggest was to capture the Unified RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Titles. The other goal was to end The Bloodline.

The popular team seemingly didn't finish The Bloodline off based on Roman Reigns standing tall at the end of WrestleMania on Sunday. Thankfully, they did succeed in their other goal and dethroned Jimmy and Jey Uso in the main event of WrestleMania on Saturday.

Kevin Owens' career has been at an all-time high for the past year or so, having headlined two WrestleMania events in a row. With two WrestleMania main events under his belt and two new belts on his shoulders, the future looks bright for The Prize Fighter.

What will Owens do next following his big win at WWE WrestleMania 39? Could he feud with a popular tag team? Could he fight former AEW Tag Team Champions? Or could Kevin live up to his reputation and betray somebody close to him?

Below are five directions for Kevin Owens following WWE WrestleMania 39.

#5. He and Sami could fight The Street Profits after both teams won at WWE WrestleMania 39

The Street Profits are one of the most popular tag teams in WWE. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins are both tremendous athletes with high ring IQ and exceptional charisma. They're both fantastic on the mic and in the ring.

The duo also won a big bout at WWE WrestleMania 39. They competed in a Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Match with The Viking Raiders, Ricochet and Braun Strowman, and The Alpha Academy, ultimately coming out on top.

While there was no formal title opportunity given to the winners of the bout, the win could certainly put Ford and Dawkins in title contention. If it does, The Street Profits vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn could make for an incredible feud moving forward.

#4. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens could continue their feud with The Bloodline

Cody Rhodes' tagline for his major match at WWE WrestleMania 39 was "finish the story". It was his goal to return to World Wrestling Entertainment, redeem himself, and win the title his legendary father never could.

Following Cody's loss to Roman, Triple H commented that the story is never finished in WWE. With that philosophy in mind, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens' story with The Bloodline may not yet be over either.

The Usos lost the Unifid RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Titles at WWE WrestleMania 39, but the legendary tag team certainly wants to regain the belts. As a result, Owens and Zayn's business with The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and even Roman Reigns may not be over any time soon.

#3. He and Sami Zayn could feud with The Revival if they return following WWE WrestleMania 39

The Revival

Could The Revival return to WWE? There is a lot of speculation among fans of both World Wrestling Entertainment and All Elite Wrestling. As per speculation, the former RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Champions could be making their return to the biggest wrestling company in the world.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have been open about their contract with AEW expiring shortly. While some think they may have already re-signed with the promotion, they're competing in a titles vs. AEW careers bout on an upcoming show.

If The Revival loses that match and leaves AEW, they could potentially return to WWE. If they do, they'd be the perfect opposition for Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn following WWE WrestleMania 39. Which team is superior? Fans may be able to find out.

#2. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens could hold open challengers for their Unified RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Titles

Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

It could be easy to predict who might challenge Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Unified Tag Team Titles following their epic win at WWE WrestleMania 39. But the company may choose a less precitable route.

Instead of choosing one top team, Kevin and Sami may end up defending their titles against multiple tag teams, all without a major story behind it. Zayn and Owens may instead choose to defend their belts in open challenges.

The mid-card titles in WWE are often defended in open challenges, with the NXT North American Championship the most notable at the moment. Kevin and Sami could be fighting champions and do the same.

#1. He could betray Sami Zayn following their win at WWE WrestleMania 39

Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens has a long history in WWE with various friends and tag team partners. Long before capturing the Unified Tag Team Titles at WWE WrestleMania 39, Owens built up a reputation for betraying everybody he teamed up with.

Fans remember Owens' vicious betrayal of Chris Jericho and his heartbreaking turn on The New Day. Perhaps his most notable betrayal, and most consistent, is Sami Zayn. Kevin has betrayed his best friend multiple times in his career.

While the two are on the same page following their tag title reign at WWE WrestleMania 39, there's a chance a betrayal will happen again. The Usos even predicted a turn was inevitable. Kevin could potentially attack his friend, for whatever reason, once again ending their friendship.

