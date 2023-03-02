Feud with former SmackDown Women's Champion, new team to form - 5 directions for Trish Stratus following her return to WWE

Trish Stratus is back on WWE television. After weeks of rumors and speculation regarding a potential return, the former Women's Champion made her triumphant return on the most recent episode of RAW.

The main event of the red brand saw Damage CTRL's IYO SKY & Dakota Kai defending the WWE Women's Tag Team titles against Becky Lynch and Lita. After Bayley tried interfering in the bout, Trish made her surprise return to even the odds.

Thanks to the Canadian legend's assist, Becky & Lita won the tag team titles and Damage CTRL were sent reeling and forced to regroup. Most fans are excited to see the Hall of Famer back on television, but her return does raise some questions.

The most obvious question regarding Trish Stratus is all about what she'll do next. While there's a chance that her return was a one-night affair for fans to enjoy, she'll likely be sticking around heading into WrestleMania. If she is sticking around on television for the coming weeks or even months, what might the Canadian legend do?

Below are five directions for Trish Stratus following her return to WWE.

#5. She could manage upon her return to WWE

Trish Stratus is an all-time great wrestler. She's won numerous championships throughout her career and competed at WrestleMania on more than one occasion. Still, she didn't begin her WWE career as an in-ring competitor.

The master of the Chick Kick started off as a valet and manager. She helped the likes of Test, Albert, and Val Venis achieve success. Later on, she often seconded the likes of Christan & even Vince McMahon. Given that Trish has allegedly retired from in-ring competition, her return may not be for a match.

The former champion may be back to manage other superstars. Standing by and supporting Lita & Becky Lynch makes the most sense, but she could also help out an up-and-comer. An interesting twist could see Stratus betraying her best friend and instead managing Damage CTRL in the future.

#4. Trish Stratus could feud with Bayley

Bayley on RAW

Trish Stratus' return on WWE RAW was exciting for a number of reasons. For starters, fans are always excited to see the legendary star appear on television. Plus, her return helped the WWE Women's Tag Team titles change hands live on RAW.

Another reason to be excited about her return is the potential rivalry that may have been kickstarted. Trish returned to attack Bayley. While that could mean she was just helping out a friend, it could also mean much more.

Bayley and Stratus have regularly taken shots at each other on social media and in interviews. Given Trish's attack on WWE RAW, the two might be gearing up for an on-screen rivalry. Their first bout, or potentially their only match, could take place at WrestleMania 39.

#3. She could unite with Becky Lynch and Lita to fight Damage CTRL

Lita and Becky Lynch on RAW

Trish saving Lita & Becky Lynch was an epic moment on WWE RAW. While there's a chance that she's targeting Bayley for singles competition or not wrestling at all, there is another exciting possibility.

Damage CTRL's Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY could fight Lita, Trish Stratus, and Becky Lynch in a six-woman tag team match at an upcoming show. This six-person bout could potentially take place on an episode of RAW heading into WrestleMania, but there's also a chance that it will happen at The Show Of Shows.

Stratus hasn't competed at WrestleMania in 12 years. Meanwhile, Lita hasn't had a match at the biggest event of the year in over two decades. The two best friends and Hall of Famers getting the spotlight alongside the biggest star in women's wrestling today makes for a great story.

#2. Trish could challenge for the RAW Women's Championship

Bianca Belair

The obvious direction for Trish Stratus upon her return to WWE RAW is something with Damage CTRL. The move makes sense given how she returned. Still, there's no guarantee that World Wrestling Entertainment's creative minds won't change course and surprise the audience.

Trish is a multi-time women's champion, but she hasn't held a singles title in almost two decades due to her semi-retirement. Stratus has never been able to hold the RAW Women's Championship.

The current RAW Women's Champion is Bianca Belair. There's a chance that Trish Stratus will challenge her ahead of WWE WrestleMania 39 in an attempt to capture the title, or challenge the winner of Belair vs. Asuka, which is set to take place at The Show Of Shows. Who wouldn't want to see Trish vs. Bianca or Asuka?

#1. She could eventually start a tag team of her own

Lita and Becky Lynch winning the WWE Women's Tag Team titles together was an epic moment. Fans were excited to see Damage CTRL lose, but were also thrilled to witness history being made.

Becky is now a Women's Triple Crown Champion, having won the tag team titles for the first time. Lita made history by becoming just the second-ever Hall of Famer to win a tag team title in the company, following in Roddy Piper's footsteps.

Trish Stratus seeing Lita challenge for a title that wasn't available when either of them were active competitors was likely inspiring. She will undoubtedly want to follow in the Extreme Diva's footsteps and try to capture a title that she wasn't able to get in her prime as well.

The former women's champion may find a tag team partner and attempt to win the gold for the first time. Who wouldn't want to see Trish & Lita renew their rivalry one last time, now for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship?

