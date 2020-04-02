Final entrant confirmed for NXT Women’s Championship No. 1 Contender’s ladder match

The six-woman ladder match is set to take place next week on NXT!

Shotzi Blackheart dominated the multi-woman gauntlet match.

Tonight's episode of WWE NXT featured a 'Second Chance Gauntlet' battle involving the Superstars who came up short in the initial qualifying matches for the high-stakes six-woman Ladder match. Dakota Kai, Shotzi Blackheart, Kayden Carter, Xia Li, Aliyah and Deonna Purrazzo engaged in that gauntlet match to determine the final entrant in the NXT Women’s Title No. 1 Contender’s Ladder Match.

The battle kicked off with Shotzi Blackheart against Purrazzo. The two went back-and-forth and in the end, The Virtuosa lost the pinfall. Xia Li, who was replaced by Io Shirai last week, entered the gauntlet match after that. Aliyah joined the fray when Blackheart forced Li to tap out and unfortunately, she suffered the same fate as well.

Shotzi advanced to the final stage of the gauntlet after defeating Kayden Carter but came up short against Dakota Kai. With the ringside assistance of Raquel Gonzalez, Kai picked up the pinfall over a vulnerable Shotzi Blackheart and now she has a chance at potentially winning the Women's Championship of the Black and Gold brand.

It is now confirmed that Dakota Kai will join Candice LeRae, Io Shirai, Tegan Nox, Mia Yim, and Chelsea Green in a six-woman Ladder match next week, to crown the no. 1 contender for the NXT Women's Championship.

Courtesy of winning the 30-woman Royal Rumble match this year, Charlotte Flair will be challenging Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women's Championship at WrestleMania 36. Whoever walks out of 'The Show of Shows' with the Women's Title will have to defend the gold against the winner of the six-woman Ladder match.

Dakota Kai won the gauntlet match this week but will she be able to outlast 5 other female Superstars and emerge as the no. 1 contender for the NXT Women's Championship? We will have to wait one more week to get that answer!