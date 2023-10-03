"Finally finished the story" - Fans are saying the same thing about 43-year-old WWE icon after Adam Copeland's AEW debut

WWE Hall Of Famer Adam Copeland's shocking debut at AEW WrestleDream is still sending shockwaves through the industry. Some fans are excited about what fresh rivalries he will have in the land of The Elite, while others are in disbelief that he actually left his 'home' of 25 years. The Rated-R Superstar has everybody talking, and some eagle-eyed fans have made an astute observation.

Copeland's great teammate and rival, Randy Orton, revived his iconic 'Legend Killer' gimmick in 2020, starting with a WrestleMania feud against the-then Edge. Soon after, a curious trend emerged, with many of the legends he worked with jumping ship to Tony Khan's promotion. The likes of Christian, Big Show, Mark Henry, and Matt Hardy were written off by Orton's attacks on their way out, and fans took notice.

Thus, when Copeland made the jump, fans could not help but make the same connection, albeit humorously, since he 'defected' three years after feuding with the 43-year-old icon. As The Rated-R Superstar begins his new journey, let's hope that The Viper will also be back on our screens soon.

There have been some exciting rumors about a potential Randy Orton return to WWE

After being away from WWE for more than 500 days due to an injury, the rumor mill indicates that the WWE Universe may not have to wait much longer for Randy Orton to return to TV. The 14-time world champion was recently sighted at the Performance Center, sparking speculation that his back is healed up and he is training for a return. If true, this would come as exciting news to fans, who have missed him dearly. It would definitely be great to have Orton back on WWE programming.

