NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2021: 5 finishes to the Men’s WarGames match

NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2021 is projected to be one of the biggest events of the year. Many fans believe that the WarGames matches are the most entertaining of any TakeOver event.

The women’s match will see Team Raquel take on Team Kai in a grudge match. On the men’s side, the newcomers of NXT will take on the veterans of the brand in a battle of supremacy.

Bron Breakker will lead Tony D’Angelo, Grayson Waller, and NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes for Team 2.0. Meanwhile, Tommaso Ciampa will lead Johnny Gargano, LA Knight, and Pete Dunne for Team Black and Gold.

The brand has recently gone through a revamp, and it will be tough for the NXT creative to award a clean victory to either team. However, the result of the match could change the entire landscape of the brand and lead it into a new era.

Fans could end up seeing some underhanded tactics by both teams to gain an unfair advantage on Sunday night. With that being said, let’s look at the five possible ways the match between Team Black and Gold and Team 2.0 could end at TakeOver: WarGames.

#5. A disadvantaged Tommaso Ciampa loses at NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2021

On the go-home episode of WWE NXT before TakeOver: WarGames, Bron Breakker won an advantage during a ladder match against Johnny Gargano. Team 2.0 will be the heels on Sunday, giving them a license to do whatever they want during the match.

Breakker’s team could utilize the advantage to take out a member of Team Black-and-Gold early in the match before heading to the cage. Undisputed ERA has used this tactic in the past, and Team 2.0 could do the same this year.

Grayson Waller could come out of the cage as the second man for his team to attack the LA Knights and take him out of competition. His attack could earn Team 2.0 an even bigger advantage as they could win the match.

It will be the perfect way to hand the veterans of NXT a loss without denting their value. Ciampa and his men cannot afford a clean loss to the newcomers. Putting them at a disadvantage on Sunday will somewhat protect them.

