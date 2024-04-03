FinishTheStory trends on social media; Insight into Cody Rhodes' WWE journey since WrestleMania 38 return

Ever since Cody Rhodes made his return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 back in April 2022, he has had one target: to become the top champion and finish the story. However, he has yet to accomplish his goal, but he will have one more opportunity when he challenges Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on Night Two of WrestleMania XL.

This is a rematch between The American Nightmare and The Tribal Chief, who collided at WrestleMania 39 as well, where Rhodes was inches away from dethroning the Head of the Table.

Now, Cody will have another chance to get the job done and finish what he started two years ago when he returned to WWE and confronted Seth Rollins.

#4. WWE return and feud with Seth Rollins

Cody Rhodes returned to WWE in April 2022, six years after his initial departure. He defeated Seth Rollins on Night One of WrestleMania 38 and a day later, he made it clear that he intended to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Cody's feud with Seth continued for a couple more pay-per-views, with Rhodes winning both and wrapping up his rivalry with The Visionary undefeated.

Still, a legitimate pectoral muscle tear ruled him out for nine months and temporarily cost him the opportunity to challenge for the title.

#3. Return from injury and feud with Brock Lesnar

Cody Rhodes returned during the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match, which he won, and went on to challenge Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. However, The American Nightmare lost the match after Solo Sikoa and The Bloodline's interference.

A day later, he challenged Reigns and Sikoa to a tag team match, picking Brock Lesnar as his partner, but The Beast Incarnate attacked him before the match even started.

Cody's feud with Lesnar extended from Backlash to SummerSlam, with The American Nightmare winning two of the three matches and Lesnar appreciating him after their match at SummerSlam 2023.

#2. Winning the Royal Rumble and challenging Roman Reigns again

From August 2023 to January 2024, Cody Rhodes teamed up with Jey Uso, who had left The Bloodline and the pair became Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. It was the first time that Cody had become a champion since his return to the Stamford-based promotion.

Rhodes went on to win the Men's Royal Rumble Match again, becoming the first wrestler to do so since Stone Cold Steve Austin (1997 & 1998). The American Nightmare went on to challenge Roman Reigns again, but The Rock's arrival changed the picture.

After several back-and-forth segments, The Rock teamed up with Roman Reigns and challenged Rhodes and Seth Rollins to a tag team match on Night One of WrestleMania XL, whose outcome will determine the stipulation for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between Rhodes and Reigns on Night Two.

The last two episodes of Monday Night RAW have seen Cody Rhodes receive a beatdown by The Rock, so it remains to be seen how The American Nightmare will respond this Friday on SmackDown.

#1. WWE pushes Cody Rhodes as a top babyface

Ever since Cody Rhodes made his return to WWE, he has been promoted as a top babyface. This was quite obvious during his feuds with Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar, and Roman Reigns, as well as his tag team run with Jey Uso.

Going forward, we should expect Rhodes to maintain his babyface status no matter if he becomes the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania XL.

