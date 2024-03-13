"The Beast is the new Intercontinental Champion" - WWE Universe blown away by Brock Lesnar's possible WrestleMania 40 return pitch

The chances of Brock Lesnar returning to WWE were slim to none when his name came up in Vince McMahon's allegations.

The company nixed rumored plans for his return on the road to WrestleMania XL. Not just that, The Beast Incarnate was removed from WWE 2K24's 'Forty Years of WrestleMania' cover. As time passed, the company showed no leniency and seemingly tried to erase him from WWE's history books.

However, he was never removed from the official roster page. Interestingly, a new report on his status has given some fans a glimmer of hope for his return.

Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter learned that the company is said to be making moves to bring back the former Universal Champion:

"In the last few days, there have been moves regarding Brock Lesnar. There are movements to bring him back. I should add regarding Brock. I'm not saying he's going to be back. I have no idea if he's going to be back. I wouldn't bring him back but I can tell you that there have been inquiries made and what that means, we will wait and see. It seems like a bad idea to me. Put it that way," said Alvarez.

While nothing is set in stone yet, it didn't stop the rumor mill from churning. The Alpha Male of Our Species last wrestled his WWE match against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam last year.

He was rumored to ignite a feud with the reigning Intercontinental Champion Gunther earlier this year. X user "Wrestle Tracker" recently pitched the idea of Brock Lesnar raining on Gunther's parade following his clash with Sami Zayn and squash him in an impromptu match in Philadelphia.

Brock Lesnar's former advocate will be inducted into the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame

Paul Heyman will take his rightful place in the Hall of Fame induction this year.

In an interview with TMZ, The Wiseman explained why he turned down Hall of Fame induction while still being aligned with Brock Lesnar:

"Well, I mean, imagine it this way, if I had accepted the award while I was The Advocate for Brock Lesnar and none of my work with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline was part of my Hall of Fame induction, then by now, we'd be sitting there saying, 'Oh, how did we induct him five years ago and missed this whole chapter of his career.'"

The Beast Incarnate's name has been thrown into the hat by some fans as an ideal choice to induct Heyman into the WWE Hall of Fame this year. But the ongoing lawsuit could thwart those plans.

Would you like to see Brock Lesnar return to WWE at WrestleMania XL? Share your thoughts in the comments box.

