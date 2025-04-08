Finn Balor to bring back ex-girlfriend to WWE to put down Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan? Potential WrestleMania 41 swerve explored

The bond between former WWE North American Champion Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio started to improve in the past few weeks. However, their bond worsened after “Dirty” Dom was announced for the Fatal Four-Way WrestleMania 41 Intercontinental Championship match alongside Balor, Penta, and Bron Breakker.

As Finn Balor was upset with Dom being inserted in the match, many feel this may be the final chapter of the Judgment Day faction. Liv Morgan would help Mysterio over him to win the Intercontinental Championship, kicking him out of the faction.

In a shocking turn of events, The Prince might come prepared as he is well aware of Dominik’s history of backstabbing his own people. Balor might bring back his ex-girlfriend and former Women’s World Champion Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 41 to counter Morgan.

Lynch could take out the reigning WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion, Liv Morgan, to help Finn Balor and also avenge her loss to The Miracle Kid, as she was the one who ended Becky’s title reign before sending her on hiatus. Lynch and Morgan still have some unfinished business.

That said, the proposed angle is speculative, and nothing is confirmed.

Seth Rollins shares important updates about the former WWE champion’s return

While speaking with Front Office Sports, Seth Rollins discussed his wife Becky Lynch’s return to the Stamford-based promotion and stated that The Man will come back when the time is right.

“I don’t think we’ve seen the last of her in a WWE ring, but when the timing is right, she’ll be back. I know the fans are looking forward to it. I’m just having my wife on the road with me, so I’ll be excited about it as well. But I’m not exactly sure what the timing is on that,” Seth Rollins said

Lynch returning as Balor’s surprise partner to neutralize Morgan at WrestleMania could be perfect. It will be interesting to see if The Man returns at the Show of Shows.

