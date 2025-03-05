Finn Balor to bring back Liv Morgan’s rival to the Judgment Day to get under her skin? Exploring possible scenario

Tension continues to simmer between Finn Balor and the other members of The Judgment Day, especially Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan. The Prince doesn't see eye-to-eye with Dirty Dom and the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, and things get worse week after week.

Ad

As Finn Balor insists that he can turn things around for The Judgment Day, he could bring back the former Women's World Champion, and Liv Morgan's biggest rival at the moment, Rhea Ripley.

The Eradicator is coming off a defeat to IYO SKY, which cost her the Women's World Championship, and her WrestleMania 41 spot now is in jeopardy, as IYO is set to face the winner of the Women's Elimination Chamber Match - Bianca Belair.

Ad

Trending

Thus, Balor could convince her that The Judgment Day would help her reclaim the title. At the same time, this move would get under Liv's skin, which could lead to her departure from the faction, along with Raquel Rodriguez and Dominik Mysterio.

As Rhea still has unfinished business with all three of them, a return to The Judgment Day would mean that the faction would be re-formed and that Balor and Carlito would have a face turn and would start a feud with the reigning women's tag champions and Dirty Dom.

Ad

Even though it is unclear if WWE Creative has any plans for that, it could happen to help Finn Balor have a change in character and turn on Dominik Mysterio, given the history between Rhea, Dominik, and Liv.

Ad

Finn Balor could get a title match at WrestleMania 41

Heading into The Grandest Stage of Them All, the leader of Judgment Day could get a title opportunity. This time, though, it will not be for the World Heavyweight Championship, but for the Intercontinental Championship.

The Prince has teased a feud with Bron Breakker over the past couple of RAW episodes and he could be The Dog's opponent at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

However, he might not be the only one that Bron will take on at 'Mania, as reports suggest that WWE Creative plans to have a multi-man match for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Balor could be one among the challengers for the Intercontinental Title and be in a position to steal the show at The Showcase of The Immortals this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback