Finn Balor to fire Carlito from the Judgment Day and replace him with female WWE star? Exploring the possibility

Carlito has officially confirmed his WWE departure, bringing an end to his latest run with the company. The veteran star revealed that his contract would not be renewed in a recent tweet, and his final appearances with the Judgment Day are now set.

Ad

Though the star has not been in action representing the Judgment Day over the past few months, the news of his exit was still a huge surprise. With Carlito now out, the Judgment Day may look to add a new member to maintain their strength in numbers.

The group has remained one of WWE’s top forces across brands, and any shift in its lineup could impact ongoing storylines. However, Finn Balor might have a massive plan to avoid the shift in the lineup. The star might kick the legend out of the faction and announce Roxanne Perez as the newest addition to the Judgment Day.

Ad

Trending

Perez has been hanging around in the faction’s clubhouse for the past couple of weeks and has also teased a potential story with Dominik Mysterio, which would undoubtedly begin her feud with Liv Morgan as well. The star proved her worth for the faction this week on RAW when she helped Balor and JD McDonagh by distracting Erik and Ivar to help the Judgment Day pick up a win.

Dominik Mysterio made an outrageous comment recently. More details HERE

Ad

After what she did on RAW, it is quite possible that Finn Balor would want to add her to the faction officially. Being the leader himself, he won’t need any permission from the other members. However, a potential move like this would undoubtedly be a problem for Liv Morgan, which could end up intensifying the cracks in the Judgment Day.

What’s next for Finn Balor on WWE RAW?

There have been speculations of a potential push for Finn Balor on RAW for quite some time now. The inaugural Universal Champion has been a part of the Judgment Day throughout most of its history and might have to go solo for a potential title run.

Ad

WrestleVotes recently addressed Balor’s future on the red brand, revealing that the star will continue doing what he has been doing lately. The report added that WWE is doing its best to bring Balor back to the top, and featuring him more on WWE TV is the current plan forward.

''Same thing he's been doing. A lot of people have been saying when we reported that he's in line for a 'push' back in January, people thought he was going to win a title, he's gonna do this, he's gonna do that. If you look, he's been one of the more featured wrestlers since the move on Netflix. He's wrestling almost every week. They're doing their best to get him on TV and he's doing a great job at losing, as crazy as that sounds, although he did win last night. So, I would just expect more appearances and more action for Finn Balor. Whether that equals a title, I don't know," he said. [From 17:12 onwards]

Ad

While there is no update on a potential Judgment Day exit for the star, it is clear that it might be the plan ahead of SummerSlam. Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for the star next.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Rathi Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.



Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket. Know More