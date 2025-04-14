Finn Balor to get kicked out; new Judgment Day member helping Dominik Mysterio? 5 Ways the Intercontinental Title match can end at WWE WrestleMania 41

WWE WrestleMania 41 is just around the corner and several top-notch matches have been booked for the show. Included in the stacked match card is a Fatal Four-Way match for the Intercontinental Championship where Bron Breakker defends his title against Finn Balor, Domnik Mysterio, and Penta.

Ad

There is a lot of excitement among fans for the match, considering the plethora of opportunities WWE could open up with it. Let's check out a few ways in which Triple H could book the ending moments of the Fatal Four-Way battle at The Showcase of The Immortals.

#5. WWE's newest signing Rey Fenix turns heel and joins The Judgment Day

Ad

Trending

Rey Fenix grabbed headlines with his debut in WWE and could end up shocking the WWE Universe with a potential appearance at WrestleMania. The former AEW star could come out and betray his brother Penta by unleashing an assault on him, helping Dominik Mysterio pin the star.

This could lead to Fenix joining The Judgment Day and attempting a takeover of the landscape of WWE RAW, targeting even his own brother Penta. This could pave the way for some engaging and entertaining storylines on the red brand over the summer and even beyond.

Ad

#4. Bron Breakker runs through everyone and wins

A Fatal Four-Way match usually puts the champion at a disadvantage, but the current Intercontinental Champion might not need any favor, going by his explosive performances. Bron Breakker has been built up as one of the most dominating stars on the roster and could end up exhibiting a new level of dominance at WrestleMania.

Breakker could shock the world by running through everyone and eventually ending up with a pinfall victory to retain his title. This would elevate Breakker's position in the business and give him the biggest win of his career yet.

Ad

#3. Penta pins Finn Balor

Ad

Penta teamed up with the Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker to go against Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio a couple of weeks ago on WWE RAW, when Balor managed to pin Penta, giving the RAW star his first pinfall loss in WWE.

WrestleMania could feature revenge for the former AEW star when he manages to pin the former Universal Champion to win his first title in the Stamford-based company, at a stage that is known to change the trajectory of superstars' careers.

Ad

#2. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez betray Finn Balor

The Judgment Day has been showing cracks every single week on WWE RAW, and it could all come down at the Grandest Stage of Them All. Two members of the faction, Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio, are set to collide in the Fatal Four-Way match.

With Liv Morgan already having some heat with Balor, the Women's Tag Team Champions could come out to help Mysterio pick a win at 'Mania by attacking Finn Balor to betray him and kick him out of the faction. This could lead to massive rivalry between Balor and Mysterio in the future.

Ad

#1. A new member helps Dominik Mysterio win

Ad

The rumors of Rusev signing with WWE have already made rounds online, and his potential involvement in the Intercontinental Championship match is heavily speculated. Rusev could make a statement on arrival by helping Mysterio win the title at WrestleMania.

This could lead to the returning star kicking out Finn Balor from the faction and booking a spot for himself to add some power to The Judgment Day. With several possible outcomes that could make headlines, time will tell what WWE has in store for the Intercontinental Championship match at WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Rathi Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.



Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket. Know More