Finn Balor insulted on WWE show, public apology and more - 5 signs The Judgment Day will soon betray Damian Priest

Ever since Rhea Ripley left, the WWE Universe has been speculating about The Judgment Day's potential implosion on RAW. Damian Priest's World Heavyweight Championship win and subsequent conduct for the other group members added fuel to the fire post. Things may have taken a turn for the worse after Priest's title defense against Jey Uso at Backlash France this past weekend.

Here, we look at five massive signs that indicate that The Judgment Day will turn on Damian Priest sooner than you expect on WWE RAW:

#1. Damian Priest's altercation with Finn Balor at Backlash France

One of the biggest talking points of Backlash France saw Damian Priest and Finn Balor involved in a brief altercation. The Archer of Infamy stopped Balor and JD McDonagh from attacking Jey Uso after the title match at the recently concluded Premium Live Event. He pushed McDonagh, but Balor thought he could continue the attack on the challenger.

However, Priest intervened and pushed Balor towards the ropes. He then grabbed his tag team partner and demanded the latter stop immediately. Although Finn Balor seemingly let it go in the moment, fans noticed how he stared at the World Heavyweight Champion, raising his hands with the title. It is also worth mentioning that Priest paid no heed to Balor's plans to recapture the Tag Team Championship after winning the World Title.

#2. Damian Priest's mistreatment of Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh

Ever since Rhea Ripley took time off to recover from her injury, Damian Priest took it upon himself to lead The Judgment Day. However, he has often found himself agitated with Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh's bad decisions on RAW, especially in the weeks leading up to Backlash France.

Priest has openly discredited both members, dismissing their ideas, whether it's about plans for their match or a potential new ally. The World Heavyweight Champion hasn't been particularly kind to JD McDonagh, whom he often berates on the flagship show these days. Both JD and Dominik have felt disrespected, which is boiling aggressively underneath the surface.

#3. Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan's 'secret' angle on WWE RAW

Expand Tweet

Damian Priest has a World Championship reign to take care of, and JD McDonagh's allegiance lies with Finn Balor. Dominik Mysterio is currently injured but working. Interestingly, Dom has been spotted with Liv Morgan raising questions over a secret romance angle that would help fuel a future feud with Rhea Ripley.

The Judgment Day's potential implosion could see the group break into three, and the creative team has done an excellent job establishing their future storylines. Considering Dominik's inability to compete inside the ring, WWE could decide to use the former champion's vulnerability without Rhea Ripley to negatively impact the heel faction.

#4. Damian Priest's apology on WWE RAW

The creative team was showing Damian Priest forcing his leadership upon The Judgment Day until this week's show. WWE RAW's first show after Backlash France saw The Archer of Infamy apologize to Finn Balor and JD McDonagh for his altercation with them after his title match.

Balor tried to make a statement by attacking Jey Uso despite the champion's reluctance, and the latter responded by shoving his tag team partner. Damian then apologized to his fellow Judgment Day members, who made him look accountable, thus setting up his face run following a betrayal.

#5. Finn Balor's growing aspirations on WWE RAW

Expand Tweet

There is no denying that Finn Balor has spent an undeserving amount of time outside the World Title picture. He was spotted eyeing the World Heavyweight Championship and could be the one to lead The Judgment Day in betraying Damian Priest.

This would set up a massive title feud between Priest and Balor, with its final chapter being scripted at SummerSlam. Balor has taken several losses on RAW lately, but he has regularly featured in the main event. WWE may be working towards a long-term storyline between the two Judgment Day members, and their recent interactions have shown things would be far from civil.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback