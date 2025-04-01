Finn Balor to quit because of former World Champion; top star as new member? 4 predictions for The Judgment Day following WWE RAW

The storyline of The Judgment Day progressed further on RAW this week as Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor defeated Bron Breakker and Penta. The luchador was pinned for the first time since debuting in WWE.

However, the backstage segment involving Finn Balor and Liv Morgan suggests that something big could be on the cards. In this article, we will be making four predictions for the heel faction following WWE RAW this week.

#4. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez might interfere during the Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria match next week

Lyra Valkyria and Bayley are set to lock horns in a Women's Intercontinental Championship match next week on RAW. Previously, Raquel had attempted to win the title from Lyra but was unsuccessful. Meanwhile, next week, fans could see the Judgment Day members interfering in this title match.

In a backstage segment on WWE RAW this week, WWE hinted at their inclusion in the Women's IC title match. Many fans believe that this could lead to a Women's Tag Team title match at WrestleMania where Liv and Raquel will defend against Bayley & Lyra.

#3. Morgan could get Dominik Mysterio added to the IC title match

After Balor revealed he was going to talk to Adam Pearce to get himself a title match against Bron Breakker, Liv Morgan made an interesting comment. She said that she would talk to the RAW General Manager after Balor, which could lead to Dominik being inserted into an upcoming IC title bout.

So, in Bron Breakker's next title defense, fans might witness Dirty Dominik's inclusion, potentially leading to further tension between him and Balor.

#2. Finn Balor might decide to quit The Judgment Day

Finn Balor failed to win the IC Championship a few weeks ago on the red brand. Should Morgan end up getting Dominik a match as well, or perhaps inserted into the same bout as The Prince, fans might see Balor deciding to quit the faction by citing his frustration with Dominik getting the title shot.

We have already seen many instances where the breakup of The Judgment Day has been teased. Dominik crashing Finn's title match could be the final nail in the coffin and could eventually lead to Balor quitting the group.

#1. Penta might finally join The Judgment Day on WWE RAW

Penta is still feuding with The Judgment Day, but in case Finn Balor leaves the group, fans could see the former AEW star join the group. During WWE RAW this week, Finn Balor pinned Penta to emerge as the winner in the tag team match along with Dominik.

So, seeking revenge for this loss, the former AEW star might decide to join The Judgment Day following Balor's exit and become its newest member.

