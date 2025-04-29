Finn Balor to remove 8-time WWE champion from The Judgment Day during Liv Morgan's hiatus? Potential explored 

Liv Morgan made a big revelation on the latest episode of RAW that she would take some time off from WWE to film a Hollywood movie. While this news came as a surprise to fans, it may have been music to Finn Balor's ears. The Prince could make a bold move in Liv's absence and kick Raquel Rodriguez out of The Judgment Day.

Balor has been in a power struggle with Morgan for quite some time now. Both superstars have had a clash of opinions many times, which posed a question mark on the veteran's position within the group. Now that Liv Morgan will be gone for a while, Finn Balor may find an opportunity to take full control of The Judgment Day—something that he could not do while Liv was around.

Apart from Dominik Mysterio, if any superstar is closest to the former Women's World Champion, it is Raquel Rodriguez. Therefore, Balor could tactfully remove the five-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion from the faction first before ultimately turning his back on Dirty Dom. The Judgment Day could undergo a seismic shift in Liv Morgan's absence, where The Prince could emerge as the new leader.

There is also a good possibility that Finn Balor could add a new member to the group, potentially a female star, who could take Morgan's spot. This could give rise to an intriguing scenario when The Miracle Kid returns. There had already been rumors of The Judgment Day's implosion for quite some time. But if the group splits in two, it may lead to a full-fledged war between them.

However, this is entirely a hypothetical scenario, nothing more than speculation. It remains to be seen whether such a thing happens while Liv is away.

Finn Balor to challenge Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Title in Liv Morgan's absence?

Tensions were already brewing between Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio for months, but it was Liv Morgan who kept things under control. However, Dirty Dom winning the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41 may have dealt a huge blow to Balor's pride.

It would not be false to say that the 43-year-old has had his eyes on his stablemate's gold ever since. But he has kept his desires to himself in the last two episodes of RAW. The longing for the title could taint their relationship, and now that Morgan is gone, the chances of it happening are higher.

There is a good possibility that Finn Balor could end up challenging Dominik Mysterio to a match, which may create cracks within The Judgment Day. This could eventually lead to a full-fledged feud between them, which could mark Mysterio's departure from the faction.

It remains to be seen whether such a shocking turn of events unfolds in Liv Morgan's hiatus from WWE. This is nothing but speculation as of now.

