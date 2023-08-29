Finn Balor could be in serious trouble if 37-year-old WWE star gets dethroned soon by another Judgment Day member

WWE Superstars Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, and Damian Priest (The Judgment Day) will have their loyalties tested if a significant conflict does not end soon.

Balor and Priest have not been on the same page lately. Still, the two men are set for a massive challenge at Payback 2023, as they will face Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley is going to defend her Women's World Championship against Raquel Rodriguez during the same event.

On this week's episode of WWE RAW, Ripley issued an interesting ultimatum for the group: If all members don't walk out of Payback with titles, "changes" will come soon. Clearly, the big teaser here was that someone could be kicked out of The Judgment Day.

Expand Tweet

As Dominik Mysterio is the NXT North American Champion, he and Rhea Ripley currently hold the safest spots within The Judgment Day. Damian Priest could cash in his Money in the Bank contract to win gold at any time, which leaves a titleless Finn Balor in the faction's most vulnerable position.

Although Balor and Priest have one opportunity at the tag team titles during Payback, only the latter has a second option should they fail against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

How could Finn Balor's WWE fate depend on what happens to Seth Rollins?

Besides The Judgment Day, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins also has a big role at Payback. The 37-year-old will defend his gold against Shinsuke Nakamura, who is focused on targeting the champ's major weakness — his back.

As a result, even if Rollins emerges victorious over Nakamura, it won't be a surprise to see the titleholder looking exhausted after the bout. This makes him a prime target for an easy MITB cash-in from Damian Priest.

Expand Tweet

If Damian Priest becomes the new World Heavyweight Champion at Payback, the only Judgment Day member left without a title would be Finn Balor. All signs indicate that the Irish star could then be kicked out of the group, having become its weakest link.

Of course, the aforementioned outcome depends on various other factors. But judging by Rhea Ripley's recent warning on RAW, the odds are certainly stacked against Balor.

Should The Judgment Day members turn on Finn Balor? Let us know in the comments section below.

The unstoppable rise of Rhea Ripley in WWE