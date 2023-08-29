Will top WWE Superstar replace Finn Balor or Damian Priest in The Judgment Day on RAW? Wrestling veteran addresses the possibility

Wrestling veteran Konnan believes Logan Paul could replace Finn Balor or Damian Priest in The Judgment Day on WWE RAW.

Since Priest won the Men's Money in the Bank briefcase, his relationship with Balor has taken a rocky turn. The latter accused his Judgment Day teammate of costing him several opportunities to capture the World Heavyweight Title from Seth Rollins. The two have had several arguments on Monday Night RAW over the past few weeks.

Last night, Rhea Ripley hinted at making changes in the group if the two stars fail to dethrone the Undisputed Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at Payback next Saturday.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Konnan addressed the possibility of seeing Logan Paul join The Judgment Day to replace Balor or Priest. The Maverick has previously expressed his desire to tag with Dominik Mysterio to become "the most hated tag team partners in the WWE."

"When this guy leaves, whoever leaves, whether it's Priest or Finn, he could take his slot. He doesn't have to be a third wheel to anybody. He could be part of Judgment Day and him and Dom could be a tag team within that, you know what I'm saying. And he's smart because he sees how much he has, how much Dominik has, how much The Judgment Day its a cool-looking group. He's like, 'Man, I fit in there too.' So, he's already thinking, you know what I'm saying? Like, that's why he's where he's at," he said. [1:15 - 1:37]

There is a strong possibility an unexpected name will join The Judgment Day; Rhea Ripley has the final say, claims WWE star Dominik Mysterio. Check out the details here.

Another WWE star could join The Judgment Day?

Several superstars have been rumored to join The Judgment Day over the past few months. During a recent interview with Bakers Bantering, Dominik Mysterio addressed the possibility of seeing Cora Jade become a member of their group.

The NXT North American Champion claimed Rhea Ripley would have to give her approval.

"Cora Jade, oh, even more interesting. Again, when it comes to the females, Mami Rhea is the one that has the last say because you gotta get through her first. So, I think when it comes to Cora, yeah Mami is gonna have to handle that one. See what Mami says," he said.

Jey Uso to join The Judgment Day after recently quitting The Bloodline and WWE SmackDown? Analyzing Dominik Mysterio's invitation here.

Please credit Keepin' It 100 and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

The unstoppable rise of Rhea Ripley in WWE