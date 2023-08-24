Cora Jade joining The Judgment Day on WWE Monday Night RAW depends on one condition, says Dominik Mysterio

WWE NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio recently addressed the possibility of seeing Cora Jade join The Judgment Day.

Since joining the Stamford-based company in 2021, Jade has become one of the top female stars on NXT. The 22-year-old is now a former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion. However, she seemingly announced her departure from the brand after losing a one-on-one match against Dana Brooke a few weeks ago. Fans have since speculated that she may be heading to the main roster.

During a recent interview with Bakers Bantering, Dominik Mysterio was asked if Cora Jade could join The Judgment Day. The NXT North American Champion pointed out that her joining the group would depend on Rhea Ripley's approval.

"Cora Jade, oh, even more interesting. Again, when it comes to the females, Mami Rhea is the one that has the last say because you gotta get through her first. So, I think when it comes to Cora, yeah Mami is gonna have to handle that one. See what Mami says," he said. [57:52 - 58:07]

Can Solo Sikoa join The Judgment Day on WWE RAW?

While Dominik Mysterio seemingly believes Cora Jade has a chance of joining The Judgment Day if she gets Rhea Ripley's approval, he does not think The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa would be welcomed into the stable.

The WWE NXT North American Champion pointed out that Ripley has beef with Sikoa since their confrontation on RAW last April.

"Solo is gonna join The Judgment Day? I don't know. Him and Rhea got some beef from last time because Solo got in my face and Mami did not like that," he said.

