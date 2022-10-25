In recent weeks on WWE RAW, Finn Balor has pushed AJ Styles to the point where his Bullet Club past has come back to haunt him.

While Finn Balor attempted to recruit AJ Styles to join The Judgment Day, The Phenomenal One's back was placed against the proverbial wall. Styles then made a phone call to bring The Good Brothers back to WWE from New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

While Luke Gallows joined the group later on, Finn Balor (Prince Devitt) and Karl Anderson are two of the founding members of the Bullet Club. Balor has gone on record in recent years to refer to The Machine Gun as one of his best friends.

It was announced on WWE's official website this afternoon that former Bullet Club leader Finn Balor will go one-on-one with current Bullet Club member and current NJPW Never Openweight Champion Karl Anderson.

Below is an excerpt from WWE.com regarding tonight's Bullet Club showdown:

Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows returned to reunite with AJ Styles a few weeks ago and have since locked horns with the nefarious Judgment Day. As Bálor was attempting to initiate The Phenomenal One into the dark group, Styles refused and brought out the returning O.C. Now Anderson will face off with Bálor on the road to WWE Crown Jewel, as The O.C. are set to spar with The Judgment Day in a huge Six-Man Tag Team Match.

Will Bayley secure another win over Bianca Belair tonight on WWE RAW?

Meanwhile, in the women's division, Damage CTRL looks to get things back on track. Bayley will go one-on-one with Bianca Belair in a non-title match tonight on WWE RAW.

While a victory should secure Bayley another title shot, another loss might put her at the back of the line in terms of challenging for the RAW Women's Championship.

Below is an excerpt from WWE.com regarding Bayley's big match tonight against Bianca Belair on WWE RAW:

Bayley will go one-on-one with The EST once more with retribution on her mind as well as perhaps another chance at the Raw Women’s Championship. Can Bayley defeat Belair in a singles match for the first time since December 2020, or will the Raw Women’s Champion shut down Bayley once and for all?

