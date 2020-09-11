Recently, Finn Balor became the NXT Champion for the second time in his WWE career after he defeated Adam Cole. The pair fought it out for the championship on Super Tuesday II with Balor eventually coming out on top.

Balor has been a WWE Superstar since 2014 after a lengthy career around the world. Since he made the move to WWE, he has appeared on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. Finn Balor surprisingly made the move back to NXT in late 2019 following a loss to "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt at SummerSlam.

Finn Balor has been a top performer with WWE for years now and he has been involved in some incredible matches. Here are five of his biggest championship wins during his time with WWE.

#5. Finn Balor wins the Intercontinental Championship - Elimination Chamber 2019

Finn Balor managed to come out on top despite being outnumbered

Fresh off a loss to Brock Lesnar at the start of 2019, Finn Balor started a rivalry with Bobby Lashley, who was the reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion. At the time, Lio Rush managed Lashley. The pair had an intense feud, building up to a championship match between Lashley and Balor.

At Elimination Chamber, Lashley put the Intercontinental title on the line against Finn Balor, but the match was a two-on-one handicap as Rush aided the then-champion. With the odds stacked against him, Finn Balor managed to hit Rush with the Coup de Grace and pin him to become the new WWE Intercontinental Champion. Afterward, a frustrated Lashley hit Rush with a Thrust Spinebuster.

The feud between Finn Balor and Bobby Lashley continued after Elimination Chamber. They traded the title back and forth heading into WrestleMania 35.