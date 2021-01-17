Fireballs, betrayals and double-duty - Top 5 bizarre booking decisions WWE made this week

WWE puts out a lot of content every single week, and while plenty of the company's booking decisions are liked by the fans, some things leave the viewers scratching their heads.

The week started with several bizarre booking decisions on Monday Night RAW. Ric Flair betrayed Charlotte again, Elias pulled out of a match due to injury, only to have one later in the night, and Triple H took on Randy Orton for what feels like the millionth time.

WWE NXT saw a bizarre ending to the show, with the champion come to the aid of his enemies and Friday Night SmackDown executed the same bizarre booking decision in quick succession.

Here's a look at five bizarre booking decisions WWE made this week.

#5 WWE booked two back-to-back matches with the same finish on SmackDown

Liv Morgan and Rey Mysterio both lost their matches the same way

WWE Friday Night SmackDown put on another excellent show, but there were two incidents in two consecutive matches that were very bizarre booking decisions. The matches in question were Liv Morgan vs Natalya and Rey Mysterio vs King Corbin and both ended with distraction finishes.

In the first match, Morgan was distracted by the newest member of the Riott Squad, Billie Kay. The former Women's Tag Team champion escaped Natalya's partner Tamina by entering the ring, which allowed the "Queen of Harts" to score the win with a roll-up.

The second match saw Mysterio distracted by his son Dominik, which gave Crobin the opportunity to execute End of Days for the victory.

The loss for Morgan halts a very good streak for her and the Riott Squad. The duo had completed a run of tag team victories and were potentially in line for a title match. This loss, however, throws a wrench in the works for Morgan and Riott.

Mysterio's loss makes him look weak and Dominik as an unwelcome guest who constantly messes up. The Mysterios are in desperate need of a shake up, but it seems as though another family feud could be on the horizon.

For WWE to book two matches with the same finish in succession is bizarre, especially as it was on SmackDown. The blue brand usually books its shows and angles pretty well, but on this occasion the execution felt a little odd.