Fired TNA executive to replace Nick Aldis on WWE SmackDown? Exploring potential power struggle

In the last few months, Nick Aldis has done a terrific job as general manager of SmackDown, from managing the roster, which includes the incredibly powerful Roman Reigns, to setting up some exceptional matches every Friday night. However, the itch to return to the ring might still be there for him, and if he does decide to dust off his wrestling gear, WWE could be in a rut. Fortunately, they could hire a former TNA executive to manage the power struggle.

The former TNA executive in question happens to be the former President of Impact Wrestling, Scott D'Amore. The 49-year-old was let go by Anthem Sports, the parent company of TNA, reportedly over a dispute about raising the promotion's budget. But now that he is available, it would be the perfect time for WWE to bring him on board, especially considering the praise he has received from wrestlers and executives alike for his work with TNA.

This hiring would give WWE the necessary leeway to expand their roster further. Nick Aldis is just 37 years old and still has a lot of fight left in him. Couple that with the current tension he has with Paul Heyman, Roman Reigns, and The Bloodline, and it introduces some great storyline opportunities.

That being said, this is all just mere speculation, and there is no telling what Scott D'Amore's future plans are. Additionally, Aldis hasn't made any indication that he wants to return to the squared circle. So, if there are any plans to bring in some new executives, only TKO and WWE know about it.

Nick Aldis is busy trying to bring top talent to SmackDown

Whether or not he puts on his wrestling gear once more is a problem that isn't fresh on Nick Aldis' mind right now. The SmackDown GM is currently focused on bringing in the best possible talent to the blue brand. A problem that is finding difficulty in solving itself, what with Monday Night RAW's Adam Pierce trying to do the same.

Nick Aldis has already lost Andrade to the red brand but has doubled his efforts since then. He has currently presented an offer to Bron Breakker, and is already in discussions with Jade Cargill. Granted, RAW will likely make an attempt to poach these talents as well, but one cannot deny that Aldis is putting in the hours.

It will be interesting to see who wins this war of recruitment. Both SmackDown and RAW could use some injection of new talent, but who these talented superstars will choose remains to be seen.

