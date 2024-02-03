Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce are now fighting to sign Brock Lesnar's "replacement" 

Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce have been having quite a competitive rivalry when it comes to signing superstars to brand-exclusive contracts. While each star has made significant signings, they are now fighting to sign Brock Lesnar's Royal Rumble 'replacement.'

This past week on WWE RAW, Adam Pearce signed Andrade to a RAW contract, with Nick Aldis having just missed out. However, in response, he made two huge signings - Naomi and Tiffany Stratton.

A little after that, former NXT Champion Bron Breakker, who was reportedly Brock Lesnar's replacement for the 2024 Royal Rumble, was looking through a SmackDown contract, but held on to it after Adam Pearce told him that there was an offer to sign for the red brand as well.

Breakker looks main roster bound at this time, and both General Managers are fighting for his signature. It's going to be interesting to see where he ends up because Breakker has been considered by many to be a future world champion.

His run in WWE NXT was a smashing success and even his recent pairing with Baron Corbin in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic has been a big hit.

Wherever Bron signs, heavy impact action is all but guaranteed and the fans are in for a ride.

