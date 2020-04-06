Fired WWE legend reacts to Firefly Fun House match at WrestleMania 36

One of the big matches on day 2 of WWE WrestleMania 36 was the long-awaited Firefly Fun House match between Bray Wyatt and 16-time world champion John Cena. The match itself has drawn a mixed response from fans with some loving it while others didn't quite know what to make of it.

The match started with John Cena making his entrance like normal, before we phased into the Firefly Fun House. The first segment saw John Cena morph into a version of his Ruthless Aggression era self. After that we phased into Wyatt and Cena backstage cutting a promo in a Saturday Night's Main Event setting. We then phased back to the Ruthless Aggression Era where we saw Cena in his Rapper persona, having a go at Wyatt. We then moved to Wyatt in his Wyatt Family persona from WrestleMania 30 where he lost to Cena. Wyatt then offered Cena a chair but disappeared when Cena tried to hit him with.

We then moved on to Wyatt portraying Eric Bischoff in WCW back in the day while John Cena came out as Hulk Hogan. One person who reacted to this was Eric Bischoff himself. Bischoff is also a former RAW GM. He was on the WWE SmackDown creative team for a while last year until he was suddenly fired in October. Here's Bischoff's reaction to being portrayed by Wyatt during the Firefly Fun House match:

OK, that was bizarre, really bizarre. I mean... I was fired in October and in the main event at WrestleMania in April. Wow, I bet you nobody's ever done that. H/T: WINC

The match ended with Wyatt morphing into The Fiend and choking out John Cena with the Mandible Claw. He then hit Cena with the Sister Abigail before pinning him to leave the 'match' with a win.

A lot of fans felt that this didn't really qualify as a match because there was barely any action in it. However, regardless of that, it was definitely one of the best parts of the second day of WrestleMania.

We don't know when John Cena will wrestle in WWE next. As for Wyatt, it will be interesting to see what's next for him. The Firefly Fun House match was fun and he clearly can be a top guy.