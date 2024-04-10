First-ever championship win, injured star to be replaced, and more - 4 possible directions for Ivar on WWE NXT 

WWE is full of surprises. Giulia shocked the world when she appeared at NXT Stand & Deliver; meanwhile, the returns of Stephanie McMahon, The Undertaker, and John Cena rocked fans at WrestleMania XL.

NXT continued the surprise train. Tatum Paxley betrayed Lyra Valkyria, which caught fans off guard, plus Axiom and Nathan Frazer won the NXT Tag Team Title, only to be attacked by The Final Testament afterward. In addition to those examples, NXT North American Champion Oba Femi met a massive surprise of his own.

Former NXT Tag Team Champion Ivar returned to the brand out of nowhere to confront Femi. The big man made it clear that he wanted the North American Championship. When Femi disrespected him, things broke out into a fight, and Ivar unleashed a brutal beatdown on the champion.

Ivar's arrival on the developmental brand is a major shift. It isn't yet clear if he'll be sticking around for a long time or just for a few appearances, but there is serious potential with The Viking Raiders member on NXT. This article will look at a handful of directions his career could take on the developmental show.

Below are four possible directions for Ivar on WWE NXT:

#4. He could have a short stint to put over talent

Ivar has been completely refreshed under Triple H's management. While fans were often critical of The Viking Raiders and many didn't even want to see them on WWE television, that changed after The King of Kings gave them an opportunity.

Ivar then took it up a notch once Erik was out injured. He routinely has bangers on WWE Monday Night RAW with Bronson Reed, Chad Gable, Kofi Kingston, Ricochet, and others. However, the recurring theme was him emerging on the losing end of the spectrum.

This theme could likely continue on NXT. Ivar may used on the brand to put over select stars and help them develop and grow. For example, the powerful wrestler could kickstart a feud with Oba Femi and elevate the latter to the next level.

#3. Ivar could join WWE NXT full-time

Again, it isn't yet clear if Ivar's recent presence on WWE NXT was part of an extended stint with the developmental brand. Some stars, such as Seth Rollins or Asuka, only appeared once or twice before resuming their time on the main roster. Others, such as Baron Corbin or Apollo Crews, made NXT their home for an extended period.

There's a chance that the powerful Ivar could make the white and gold brand his home moving forward. It would make sense, as despite putting on routine bangers on RAW, he hasn't received a major push on the main roster. WWE values him as a talent, but the company is stacked with generational superstars and it is hard for him to move forward.

If Ivar is on NXT full-time, he can become a top dog on the brand. The revival of Dijak and Baron Corbin shows how successful powerhouses with incredible athletic ability can be on NXT. There is no reason why Ivar can't find similar success.

#2. He could search for a tag team partner

Ivar may be known for his size-defying incredible agility and the consistent bangers he puts on during RAW each week, but his biggest claim to fame likely predates his singles push on the red brand. WWE fans likely associate the big man with being a tag team star.

Ivar has teamed up with Erik for years across different brands and promotions. In the Indies, the duo was known as War Machine. On NXT, the two became known as The War Raiders. Following their call-up to the main roster, they became The Viking Raiders and even won tag team gold. Unfortunately, Erik suffered an injury and has been away from WWE.

There's a chance that Ivar could look for a new tag team partner in NXT. He could unite with superstars such as Baron Corbin, Dijak, Trey Bearhill, or even Joe Gacy. Erik may come back eventually, but for now, Ivar has to focus on his future.

#1. Ivar could shockingly dethrone Oba Femi and win his first singles title

As noted, Ivar's big return to NXT came at Oba Femi's expense. The big man retained his prized WWE NXT North American Championship at Stand & Deliver in an epic Triple Threat Match with Dijak and Josh Briggs.

On NXT, Oba gloated about his victory before Ivar interjected, which led to a verbal back and forth. Things turned physical, and Ivar jumped off the ropes and nailed Femi on the mat to kickstart a potential blockbuster feud.

There's a chance that Ivar will shockingly win his first-ever singles title in WWE by defeating Femi for the NXT North American Championship. From there, Ivar can defend the prized belt consistently and elevate the gold.

