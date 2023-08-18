First-time-ever dream match, former star returns after 2 years? - 4 possible matches for WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY at Payback 2023

IYO SKY is on top of the world in WWE. The Japanese sensation is the reigning WWE Women's Champion. Not only that, but she won the belt in front of over 50,000 fans at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, during the SummerSlam event.

Her journey has been quite impressive to behold. From competing in Japan to joining NXT, IYO has found success wherever she has gone. While on the black & gold brand, she captured both the NXT Women's Championship and the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles.

Her success on NXT has officially been matched on the main roster. The Genius Of The Sky holds a singles title and has held tag team gold on a handful of occasions. Now with her at the pinnacle of the mountaintop, many wonders who she may battle first with the title on the line or, perhaps, without the gold being defended.

This article will look at a handful of matches SKY can have at the upcoming Payback Premium Live Event. This includes a potential bout with a returning star, a dream match, and more. What could the new champion do at the big show?

Below are four possible matches for the WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY at Payback 2023.

#4. She could defend her title against the returning Kairi Sane

Kairi Sane in 2017

Kairi Sane is an incredibly talented superstar. She first found success in Japan before signing with WWE and reporting to NXT. She won the Mae Young Classic to kickstart her career with promotion but quickly went on to even greater success.

The Pirate Princess captured the NXT Women's Championship, but that wasn't the only treasure that she'd acquired. Kairi moved to the main roster in 2019, where she held the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles alongside Asuka.

Given Asuka's issues with Damage CTRL, Kairi could appear to even the odds. She could also win a singles title on the main roster for the first time. That, of course, depends on whether she returns to the company as reported and if the bout takes place at Payback.

#3. Bayley and IYO SKY could take on Shotzi and Zelina Vega

Expand Tweet

While a championship defense at Payback is likely, the promotion could also potentially book the talented star in a tag team match. She and Bayley, collectively two-thirds of Damage CTRL, could battle Shotzi and Zelina Vega.

Zelina and IYO have had an interesting history in recent months. They've had two singles matches, one in June and one in August. The former WWE Queen's Crown winner surprisingly won both bouts. She has the magic touch against SKY.

Meanwhile, Shotzi is out for revenge. She had her hair cut by Bayley after a backstage assault from Damage CTRL. This led to her snapping, shaving her head, and stalking The Role Model regularly. She and Zelina worked together on SmackDown to torment Damage CTRL, so a tag team bout makes sense.

#2. Bianca Belair could return looking for revenge

Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair is one of the most successful female athletes in recent history and is the longest-reigning RAW Women's Champion ever. Belair has also held the SmackDown Women's Championship and the new WWE Women's Championship belt.

The EST of WWE hasn't been seen in a few weeks. She last appeared at SummerSlam, where she battled Charlotte Flair and Asuka for the WWE Women's Championship. She even won the gold despite issues with her knee.

Unfortunately, IYO then cashed in on Belair, leaving the champion in the dust and making her an ex-titleholder. While it was underhanded, a Money in the Bank cash-in has become standard. Still, Bianca likely wants revenge and may get it at the appropriately titled Payback Premium Live Event.

#1. Asuka wants the WWE Women's Championship back

Expand Tweet

Asuka is one of the promotion's most decorated female superstars of any era. She has held numerous belts, including the NXT Women's Championship, RAW Women's Championship, SmackDown Women's Championship, and Women's Tag Team Titles.

The Empress of Tomorrow could be the one to challenge IYO SKY. Before Bianca Belair got a quick pin on Asuka at SummerSlam, the mist-spitting star had been the reigning WWE Women's Champion. She no doubt wants to get the title back, as is evident in the Tweet above.

Interestingly, Asuka and IYO SKY have never had a proper one-on-one match on television or at a Premium Live Event. While they've interacted in multi-person bouts, this would be a historic first-time-ever match that fans want to see.