First-time ever match with "the next Sasha Banks", major championship rematch - 5 matches for Becky Lynch at WWE Backlash

WWE Backlash 2023 is right around the corner! The big show is set to take place at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The date of the event is Saturday, May 6th.

The card is set to feature tons of top names from both World Wrestling Entertainment and entertainment in general, including Brock Lesnar, Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Zelina Vega, Bronson Reed, and even Bad Bunny.

One name not currently announced for the big show is Becky Lynch. The Man hasn't been on Monday Night RAW following Trish Stratus' shocking betrayal on the red brand just a few weeks ago.

With the impending WWE Draft, Becky may return to television ahead of the big show. If she does, Lynch could potentially end up competing at Backlash. Which star could she end up fighting at the big show in Puerto Rico?

Below are five matches for Becky Lynch at WWE Backlash.

#5. WWE allegedly has high hopes for Cora Jade

Cora Jade on NXT

Cora Jade is a top female competitor on NXT. She first signed with WWE in January 2021 and has since become a key figure on the developmental brand. She's even a former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion.

The NXT star has been the topic of conversation as of late. Jade has been rumored to be a potential call-up during the upcoming draft and even wrestled on Main Event this week. She's allegedly considered to be "the next Sasha Banks" by management.

If WWE truly wants to push Cora as a top star, putting her in the ring with another top star at a major event may be the best way to do it. Win or lose, Jade fighting the most popular female wrestler of all time will immediately put her on the map.

#4. She and Lita could try to regain tag team gold

Lita is a WWE Hall of Famer. The legendary star was a major player in World Wrestling Entertainment in the final years of the Attitude Era and throughout the Ruthless Aggression Era.

The Hall of Famer was recently back in action and was even a champion. She and Becky Lynch had a short run as WWE Women's Tag Team Champions until Trish Stratus jumped her long-time bestie backstage.

Becky Lynch and Lita lost their tag team gold to Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez, but only because Trish Stratus was substituted in for an injured Lita. Becky & Lita could potentially get a match against the new champions in the hopes of winning back their coveted belts.

#3. Piper Niven would make for a dangerous foe

Piper Niven and Carmella

Piper Niven is one of the most intimidating female stars on the WWE roster. She first joined the company through the Mae Young Classic and NXT UK. She later joined Monday Night RAW under the name "Doudrop", but the gimmick was dropped during the Triple H-led regime.

The talented Scot returned to action at the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble Match following health complications. Unfortunately, she's yet to have a steady television role in the months since.

Things could change if she takes on Becky Lynch. The two had a memorable bout in the past where the WrestleMania sign caught on fire and distracted the audience. If they clash at Backlash, they can freely show off their talents.

#2. Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus has to happen sooner or later

Trish Stratus is another WWE Hall of Famer. The talented Canadian is a multi-time women's champion who helped break down barriers for female athletes in World Wrestling Entertainment throughout the Attitude and Ruthless Aggression eras.

The former champion returned to the company and even competed at WrestleMania, but shockingly assaulted Becky Lynch on RAW a handful of weeks ago. She also attacked her long-time best friend Lita. Neither has been seen since.

Given the animosity between the two, if Becky is to fight anybody at WWE Backlash, it should be Trish Stratus. The talented women fighting in Puerto Rico would make for an extremely memorable clash between two different generations.

#1. Dakota Kai needs a breakout push of her own

Dakota Kai on RAW

Dakota Kai is a New Zealand native and one of the company's fastest-rising stars. She spent a lot of time wrestling on the indies and internationally before joining NXT. Along with the Mae Young Classic and NXT UK, she honed her skills before joining the main roster last summer.

Kai is currently one-third of Damage CTRL. Unfortunately, the group isn't firing on all cylinders. There's been a lot of miscommunication as of late. Both Dakota & IYO SKY have expressed issues with Bayley, and The Role Model is showing blatant disinterest in them at various points.

Since IYO SKY is challenging Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at WWE Backlash, Dakota needs a standout singles match to establish herself away from the group too. A bout with Becky on a major platform like Backlash could be what helps elevate Dakota to a new level.

