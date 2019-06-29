5 Changes that Eric Bischoff and Paul Heyman must make to the current WWE product

Will WWE reunite The Club with Eric Bischoff and Paul Heyman in control?

Perfect!

That's the only way to describe WWE's latest plan of naming former rivals of the company - Eric Bischoff and Paul Heyman, as the Executive Directors of Raw and Smackdown Live.

In fact, Not only does the historic move hint at the company moving towards an edgier product as time goes on, but it also shows that McMahon is still the genius he always was.

Think about it! What better of a move to make than to bring in the two people you competed against for years in ratings and make them executive directors of your current product. At least in that way, WWE will now have an extra set of opinions on how to move forward with both shows and a chance to draw on nostalgia as well.

With that being said, and both Eric Bischoff and Paul Heyman now ready to assume their new roles, here are five changes they must make to the current product.

#5. Get top talent back on television

Finn Balor is one of many stars that have gotten lost in the shuffle lately.

While Monday Night Raw doesn't really face this problem due to its lengthy three-hour format, the superstars of Smackdown Live are left little to no TV time in order to tell a story. Unfortunately for the blue brand, that has forced the company to make a few tough decisions on who gets air time and who doesn't.

Superstars like Rusev, Shinsuke Nakamura and Finn Balor are all shining examples of guys that should be on television right now but aren't for one reason or another. Beyond that, WWE has not mentioned the reasons for their absence either. This seems to point to WWE Creative not having anything substantial for them.

In the end, Raw has the same problem from time to time, especially around pay per views, but Smackdown Live has always experienced the problem to a different degree. That's why Bischoff and Heyman need to find a way to get these guys back on television, even if it is done by having a bi-weekly rotation of storylines in Smackdown Live.

