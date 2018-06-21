Five Extreme Rules matches and stipulations that should happen

What matches will we see at this year's Extreme Rules event?

Liam Hoofe ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 21 Jun 2018, 04:16 IST 4.23K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

What matches will we see at this year's Extreme Rules?

With Money in the Bank now in the history books, the WWE has wasted no time turning their attention towards their next PPV, Extreme Rules, which will take place in just over three weeks time.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

While it is definitely considered a 'B-show', Extreme Rules has often provided fans with many memorable moments, and the company tends to utilise the show's gimmick quite well.

As a rule, most matches on the card have some sort of stipulation, and this often makes the PPV a fun night, if nothing else.

The WWE has teased several matches for the show on this week's television, and they may have even planted the seeds for some of the stipulations we may be seeing at the event. Let's take a look at five matches that should happen at Extreme Rules, and what stipulations they should have.

#5 Shinsuke Nakamura Vs Jeff Hardy- Ladder Match

Shinsuke Nakamura's recent defeat to AJ Styles at Extreme Rules all but rules him out of the WWE title picture, and if this week's SmackDown was anything to go by, it looks as though he will be going one on one with Jeff Hardy at Extreme Rules for the US title.

Hardy is a wrestler synonymous with some of the more extreme stipulations in wrestling, and Nakamura is still desperately in need of a show-stealing performance on the main roster. Having the two men go one-on-one in a ladder match, a match that Hardy is renowned for could finally provide Shinsuke with his show-stealing moment.

While we may have just seen two ladder matches at Money in the Bank, they always guarantee a certain level of excitement, and having Nakamura overthrow Hardy in his signature match could really help give him some of his momentum back.