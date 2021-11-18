5 former WWE superstars you forgot competed in a traditional Survivor Series match

Over the years, multiple WWE superstars have stepped foot in the ring to compete in a traditional Survivor Series elimination match.

These have ranged from 4-on-4, 5-on-5 and even 10-on-10 tag team elimination matches. More recently the matches have competed to settle the RAW vs. SmackDown brand supremacy theme, but in the past, they have occurred to settle or continue an outstanding feud.

The first-ever Survivor Series pay-per-view took place in 1987 and the match card featured simply just traditional Survivor Series elimination matches. The first-ever match featured the likes of Jake Roberts, Randy Savage and Harley Race. Since then, many star-studded names such as The Rock and John Cena have fought in the classic match.

That being said, let's take a look at five former WWE superstars you forgot competed in the traditional Survivor Series elimination match.

#5 Former WWE superstar and Tough Enough winner Maven competed in a traditional Survivor Series match

Who remembers that famous night at the Royal Rumble in 2002, when Maven eliminated The Undertaker from the Royal Rumble match itself? What a moment it was for the young superstar who was trying to navigate his way through WWE.

Maven won the first-ever Tough Enough competition in 2001, when contestants tried out to earn a WWE contract. After nine weeks of trying to impress the judges and the WWE Universe, Maven earned his spot on the WWE roster along with co-winner Nidia.

Fast-forward to 2004 and WWE appeared to have some sort of plan for the former Hardcore Champion. He received the biggest push of his career leading into the Survivor Series pay-per-view that same year.

He was selected to be on the team alongside Randy Orton, Chris Jericho and Chris Benoit to face Evolution, with the winners having control of RAW for one month.

Maven's team successfully won and he was granted one-week of being in-charge of Monday Night RAW. Of course, like many of us would, he booked himself into a World Heavyweight Championship against then-champion Triple H.

Sadly, he failed to capture the gold and the Virginia-born star moved down the pecking order before being released from his contract less than a year later.

Overall, Maven delivered some solid moments during his short WWE career. The WWE Universe will look back on the fondness of the mini-moments Maven had during his time with the company.

