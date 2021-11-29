5 greatest teams Randy Orton has been a part of in WWE

Randy Orton has been performing on WWE's main roster since 2002. He has been one of WWE's most active and consistent top tier superstars of all-time. The Viper also recently made history ascending to the top of the tree when it came to pay-per-view appearances. Orton now holds that record.

During Randy Orton's historic career, he has been well-known to align himself with other wrestlers to form formidable tag teams and stables. This has helped Orton achieve many feats in WWE and capturing many championships.

That being said, let's take a look at five of the greatest teams that Randy Orton has been a part of in WWE, in no particular order.

#5 Randy Orton was a part of Rated-RKO with Edge in WWE

How could we ever forget this team? Both had just been in the midst of reigning world champions in WWE and found themselves being paired together in 2006. The name Rated-RKO, of course, is devised from Edge's nickname as The Rated R-Superstar, and RKO which is Randy Orton's initials and signature move.

The team was formed to battle against the duo of Triple H and Shawn Michaels, who had reprised their gimmick as D-Generation-X. Edge and Randy Orton felt the pair stood in their way to once again become world champions of the company.

Edge spoke about his time teaming with Randy Orton:

"We just worked well together. Even as opponents, we have great chemistry. The first night I worked with him, I was like ‘Oh da*n, this guy is great, and he’s just not even sniffling at where he’s gonna be and doesn’t know it either’. By the time we got to teaming, we’re having fun because we wanted to be those a**hole heels that everybody hated." Edge said. (h/t Essentially Sports)

The team, who also had Lita by their side, went on to win the World Tag Team Championship on one occasion. They will be remembered for their antics throughout their tenure on Monday Night RAW as Rated RKO, which saw them cause trouble each and every week.

Edge and Randy Orton split up in May 2007 as Edge moved to Smackdown, but the team reunited in both 2008 and 2011 as one-offs. The duo ended up facing each other in 2020, when Edge returned from retirement and began a grueling feud with The Viper.

