5 longest title reigns in WWE history

Over the years, there have been many championships won and defended in WWE. Some championships have been around longer than others and have historical legacies.

What is very rare, especially today is for a wrestler to hold a championship for a long period. Superstars in WWE average just a few months as champions.

That being said, let's take a look at five of the longest title reigns in the history of WWE.

#5 Brock Lesnar was WWE Universal Champion for 503 days

The Beast Incarnate has been on a reign of terror in WWE ever since he debuted in 2002. He is one of the most feared and respected superstars WWE has seen. There's nobody quite like Brock Lesnar and the aura he brings every time his music hits.

From defeating The Rock and winning his first WWE Championship a few months after his debut, to ending The Undertaker's streak at WrestleMania, he's done it all. Under the guidance and management of Paul Heyman, Lesnar brings an added dose of legitimacy to WWE that no other superstar can match.

Brock Lesnar left WWE in 2004 citing burnout but returned on a part-time deal in 2012. Despite this deal, he came to have one of the most impressive reigns as Universal Champion between 2017-2018. Brock ended his feud with Goldberg at WrestleMania 33 and began his first reign as Universal Champion.

He went on to defeat WWE superstars such as Samoa Joe, Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns, and Kane. However, the WWE Universe began to tire of Lesnar as champion because of his lack of activity on weekly television. In the end, he lost the championship to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2018.

Paul Heyman spoke to Sports Illustrated in August 2018 about Brock Lesnar and his reign:

"I think there are a lot of people who would argue that I have not been in the WWE business, the pro-wrestling business, the sports entertainment business, et al for quite some time, and that I've arrived at a place in my career where I am in the Brock Lesnar business," Paul Heyman said. (h/t Sports Illustrated)

Roman Reigns is slowly catching up with Brock to try and match his record reign. Whether that will happen remains to be seen but, for now, as Paul Heyman mentioned, we're still in the Brock Lesnar business.

