×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 matches WWE should have booked for WrestleMania 35 

Liam Hoofe
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.93K   //    26 Mar 2019, 23:36 IST

WrestleMania 35 is shaping up to be the biggest Mania in history
WrestleMania 35 is shaping up to be the biggest Mania in history

WrestleMania 35 is less than two weeks away, and the card is shaping up to be the biggest in the history of the event.

The stacked card already has 13 announced matches, and with several others being built up, including a WWE Championship match, that number could easily reach 18 or 19 before the big night itself rolls around.

This year's WrestleMania has had one of the strangest builds of any Mania in history, with some matches receiving months and months of build-up, and others being seemingly thrown together at the last minute to help fill the card.

Interestingly, the WWE has also teased several matches for this year's card and then dropped them from storylines without any real notice, choosing to go in a different direction at the last minute.

While this year's WrestleMania card has an undeniable abundance of quality, let's take a look at five matches that really could have helped shape the card into one of the most exciting of all time.

#5 Andrade Vs Rey Mysterio

Andrade is currently not on the WrestleMania card
Andrade is currently not on the WrestleMania card

The feud between Andrade and Rey Mysterio has provided SmackDown with some of their best matches so far this year, and while Rey Mysterio's encounter with Samoa Joe will no doubt prove to be excellent, it would have been nice to see Mysterio and Andrade settle their score on a bigger stage.

Andrade still remains without any clear sense of direction for WrestleMania, and at the very least, the WWE should consider adding him to Mysterio's US Title match, if not just to bring some sort of conclusion to the two men's feud.

The match between the two men could have been used as the perfect hot opener for the night, and while Mysterio and Joe still have the potential to deliver, their match doesn't have the same storyline build as Mysterio's other feud.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 Roman Reigns Dean Ambrose
Liam Hoofe
ANALYST
Full time traveller and teacher. Loves talking all things wrestling including NJPW, ROH and WWE. Also a contributor to, DailyDDT and Flickering Myth. You can contact me on Twitter- @liamhoofe
WrestleMania 35: 6 matches WWE could announce this week for the PPV
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 4 reasons why WWE should not host 17 matches
RELATED STORY
5 Prominent WWE Superstars with no feud heading into WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 4 matches with poor storylines
RELATED STORY
4 booking errors WWE should avoid at Wrestlemania 35
RELATED STORY
5 matches rumoured for Wrestlemania 35
RELATED STORY
5 Matches That Should Not Headline WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania: 35 iconic images from the show's history
RELATED STORY
3 matches that could steal the show at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
2 Matches that should main event WrestleMania 35 and 2 that should not
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us