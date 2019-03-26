5 matches WWE should have booked for WrestleMania 35

WrestleMania 35 is shaping up to be the biggest Mania in history

WrestleMania 35 is less than two weeks away, and the card is shaping up to be the biggest in the history of the event.

The stacked card already has 13 announced matches, and with several others being built up, including a WWE Championship match, that number could easily reach 18 or 19 before the big night itself rolls around.

This year's WrestleMania has had one of the strangest builds of any Mania in history, with some matches receiving months and months of build-up, and others being seemingly thrown together at the last minute to help fill the card.

Interestingly, the WWE has also teased several matches for this year's card and then dropped them from storylines without any real notice, choosing to go in a different direction at the last minute.

While this year's WrestleMania card has an undeniable abundance of quality, let's take a look at five matches that really could have helped shape the card into one of the most exciting of all time.

#5 Andrade Vs Rey Mysterio

Andrade is currently not on the WrestleMania card

The feud between Andrade and Rey Mysterio has provided SmackDown with some of their best matches so far this year, and while Rey Mysterio's encounter with Samoa Joe will no doubt prove to be excellent, it would have been nice to see Mysterio and Andrade settle their score on a bigger stage.

Andrade still remains without any clear sense of direction for WrestleMania, and at the very least, the WWE should consider adding him to Mysterio's US Title match, if not just to bring some sort of conclusion to the two men's feud.

The match between the two men could have been used as the perfect hot opener for the night, and while Mysterio and Joe still have the potential to deliver, their match doesn't have the same storyline build as Mysterio's other feud.

