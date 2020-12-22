Five potential opponents for Asuka and Charlotte Flair after WWE TLC 2020

At this year's WWE TLC, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler put the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on the line against Asuka, and originally Lana. However, in a vicious post-match attack on RAW, Lana was left injured by Jax and Baszler and unable to compete.

Due to this, Asuka enlisted the help of a mystery tag team partner, which turned out to be none other than former WWE RAW Women's Champion, Charlotte Flair. The powerful pair went on to defeat the champions for the belts, becoming the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

This win has established Charlotte Flair as the next grand slam champion in WWE's women's division, as she has previously won the NXT Women's Championship, the RAW Women's Championship, the SmackDown Women's Championship, and the now-retired Divas Championship.

As well as this, Asuka made a new record when she won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships for the second time, making her the first woman in the current women's tag division to win the title with two different partners.

Asuka and Charlotte Flair are two of WWE's top talents, and here are five potential new opponents for the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

#5 Rhea Ripley and Shotzi Blackheart

Former NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley is one of the biggest stars of The Black and Gold Brand, and over 2020, Shotzi Blackheart has become a firm fan favorite.

On multiple occasions in NXT, the pair have teamed up to defeat different teams including Mercedes Martinez and Aliyah, and have also teamed up for 2020's edition of NXT WarGames. Each time Ripley and Blackheart have joined forces on NXT, they have been met with a great fan reception. The duo has shown that they have chemistry together, and have also delivered great promos, especially in their feud against The Robert Stone Brand.

The bad blood between Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair following last year's rivalry over the NXT Women's Championship is also the fuel that could trigger a rivalry between Ripley and Flair once again.

As well as this, it would be great to see Ripley compete for a new title in WWE with Shotzi Blackheart at her side, who is still yet to win a belt in the company.