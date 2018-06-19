Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 People who will be negatively affected by John Cena helping Daniel Bryan negotiate his contract

John Cena is reportedly helping Daniel Bryan negotiate a new deal with WWE, but here's why that might not be a good thing at all!

Brian Thornsburg
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 19 Jun 2018, 11:31 IST
3.01K

John Cena, Daniel Bryan,
Is John Cena helping Daniel Bryan backstage?

There is a rumour going around right now that John Cena is giving Daniel Bryan contract advice and that it is creating a bit of rift between Bryan and WWE. In fact, some are even speculating that Daniel Bryan's current feud with Big Cass is due to Bryan holding out for more money.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Whether all this is true or not remains to be seen, but it is worth noting that Bryan's contract is scheduled to expire in September. Not only does this mean that WWE only has two months to sign one of their biggest stars to a new contract, it also could mean that Daniel Bryan is not very high on WWE's priority list either.

With that being said and the expiration date supposedly of Bryan's contract only two months away, here are five people that will be negatively affected if John Cena is stirring the pot between Bryan and WWE. What are your thoughts? What will happen as a result of all this? Let us know in the comments below!

#5 John Cena

John Cena,
John Cena's stirring the pot backstage, but what will be the result of it all?

If Cena does end up getting Bryan fired or costing The WWE a lot of money by helping the former WWE Champion get a max contract deal, the results are not going to be good. Not only would he face the possibility of problems in his relationship with Nikki, Brie and Bryan, but also maybe make WWE resentful of Cena's tricks in the process.

It's no secret that Cena holds more pull than ever in the company, but moves like this one could start to sour the relationship between the two. Of course, Cena is a box off attraction on the silver screen now and could easily leave WWE like The Rock did, which means that WWE has the most to lose from all this.

Page 1 of 5 Next
WWE SmackDown John Cena Daniel Bryan
Five People Who Will Be Negatively Affected By John Cena...
RELATED STORY
5 people who could realistically replace Daniel Bryan as...
RELATED STORY
5 people that Daniel Bryan shouldn't wrestle 
RELATED STORY
4 people who will be negatively affected by Brock...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Daniel Bryan has not signed a new contract
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Daniel Bryan reveals when his WWE contract...
RELATED STORY
5 Superstars who can realistically retire Daniel Bryan
RELATED STORY
From the WWE Rumor Mill: Daniel Bryan must undergo...
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars that could be the next John Cena
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who should face off in the Octagon
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us