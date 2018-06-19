5 People who will be negatively affected by John Cena helping Daniel Bryan negotiate his contract

John Cena is reportedly helping Daniel Bryan negotiate a new deal with WWE, but here's why that might not be a good thing at all!

Brian Thornsburg ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 19 Jun 2018, 11:31 IST 3.01K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Is John Cena helping Daniel Bryan backstage?

There is a rumour going around right now that John Cena is giving Daniel Bryan contract advice and that it is creating a bit of rift between Bryan and WWE. In fact, some are even speculating that Daniel Bryan's current feud with Big Cass is due to Bryan holding out for more money.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Whether all this is true or not remains to be seen, but it is worth noting that Bryan's contract is scheduled to expire in September. Not only does this mean that WWE only has two months to sign one of their biggest stars to a new contract, it also could mean that Daniel Bryan is not very high on WWE's priority list either.

With that being said and the expiration date supposedly of Bryan's contract only two months away, here are five people that will be negatively affected if John Cena is stirring the pot between Bryan and WWE. What are your thoughts? What will happen as a result of all this? Let us know in the comments below!

#5 John Cena

John Cena's stirring the pot backstage, but what will be the result of it all?

If Cena does end up getting Bryan fired or costing The WWE a lot of money by helping the former WWE Champion get a max contract deal, the results are not going to be good. Not only would he face the possibility of problems in his relationship with Nikki, Brie and Bryan, but also maybe make WWE resentful of Cena's tricks in the process.

It's no secret that Cena holds more pull than ever in the company, but moves like this one could start to sour the relationship between the two. Of course, Cena is a box off attraction on the silver screen now and could easily leave WWE like The Rock did, which means that WWE has the most to lose from all this.