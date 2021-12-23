5 reasons why The Miz belongs in the WWE Hall of Fame

There's no argument that The Miz has been one of WWE's greatest success stories of the last decade. He came into the company from reality television and was not initially accepted by the locker room.

However, he completely turned heads after main-eventing WrestleMania in 2011. The Miz walked into the event as WWE Champion and defeated John Cena, with some help from the event's host, The Rock.

Not only has he got the job done inside the ring over the years, but also outside of it. He recently appeared on the popular Dancing with the Stars show in the United States. He also has his own reality show with his wife, Maryse, titled Miz & Mrs.

During a recent episode of Monday Night RAW, The Miz announced himself as the first inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022. Of course, it wasn't official, but the announcement sparked much conversation on whether he had earned the honor yet or not.

That being said, let's take a look at five reasons why The Miz belongs in the WWE Hall of Fame.

#5 The Miz changed his perception in WWE like nobody else

Bonafide Heat @BonafideHeat Wow I've been watching this jobber The Miz wrestle for 15 years to the day, apparently he made his in ring debut on an episode of SmackDown 15 years ago on September 1 2006. I didn't think he'd make this far, credit to him for making a career for himself. Wow I've been watching this jobber The Miz wrestle for 15 years to the day, apparently he made his in ring debut on an episode of SmackDown 15 years ago on September 1 2006. I didn't think he'd make this far, credit to him for making a career for himself. https://t.co/CtDQHdtzEB

It has been well-documented that The Miz's introduction to WWE wasn't smooth. He came from the world of reality television and wasn't necessarily seen as 'one of the boys.'

At one stage, he was kicked out of the locker room. The Miz explained the reason behind his ban from the locker room backstage at WWE events:

"I don’t make a very good first impression normally. I am sometimes loud, no filter, kind of say what’s on my mind. You know, some people like that, some people don’t. I was rubbing people the wrong way, people just saw me a certain way, and that was a loud, obnoxious, egotistical, arrogant reality star. I didn’t belong," The Miz said. (h/t Inside The Ropes)

This ended up being a turning point for Miz, as he sought to prove everyone wrong. Even the WWE Universe was not sure he would last long in the company.

Fast forward to 2021, The Miz is now one of the company's most respected performers with enormous achievements. He continues to raise the bar for his performances and will likely be performing for many more years to come.

