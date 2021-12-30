5 shortest World Championship matches in recent WWE history

There have been a plethora of world championship matches in the history of WWE. Some memorable, some game-changing, some forgetful and some that the WWE Universe will never stop talking about.

The shortest world title matches are often the ones that generate the most shock and conversation. We're not only talking about matches that last a few minutes, but matches that last mere seconds, with WWE's biggest prizes on the line.

With that being said, let's take a look at the five shortest World Championship matches in recent WWE history, in no particular order.

#5 Daniel Bryan vs. Sheamus for the World Heavyweight Title at WWE WrestleMania

At WrestleMania 28 in 2012, Daniel Bryan defended his World Heavyweight Championship against Royal Rumble winner Sheamus. The championship bout was the opening match in Miami, Florida.

This wasn't the typical battle we expect to see in world title matches. Instead, we saw AJ Lee kiss Bryan good luck on the apron, before the superstar turned around and ate a Brogue Kick. Sheamus pinned the reigning champion and became the new World Heavyweight Champion in just 18 seconds.

The WWE Universe were outraged by the result and claimed that Daniel Bryan was being misused.

Bryan spoke about the match and whether he shared the fans' frustrations:

"Of course I do. I was World Heavyweight Champion for four months. I wanted to go out there and steal the show. I was trained by Shawn Michaels, and that's what he's notorious for. I've always had the mindset that my wrestling is as good as or better than anybody out there. I was really looking forward to going out there and showing everybody what I can do on the biggest stage of them all, and then I just wasn't able to do it." Daniel Bryan said. (h/t Cageside Seats)

Of course, things turned around months later for the American Dragon. The WWE Universe rallied behind him and adopted his "YES!" chant and began what is now known as the "YES! Movement"

The "YES! Movement" reached its climax at WrestleMania 30 when Bryan won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, defeating Batista and Randy Orton. It was a spectacular moment that will be forever remembered by the WWE Universe.

